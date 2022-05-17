First look at Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis on the new Queer As Folk

Peacock has dropped a couple of images of Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis, who will both have guest roles in the upcoming Queer As Folk.

Cattrall also posted a short video clip to her Instagram of her appearing to sing at a nightclub.

Cattrall will having a recurring role as a Brenda, a “martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots”, according to EW.

Brenda will be the adoptive mom of Ryan O’Connell‘s Julian, a “pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence,” and Devin Way’s Brodie, the “charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community.”

Lewis will play Judy, “a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenager” Mingus (Fin Argus).

Last week, Stephen Dunn, the creator of the new Queer As Folk show, gave a lengthy interview to the Hollywood Reporter. He talked about how the new show came about and teased some of the plotlines.

He said the new show should not be considered a “reboot”. Although taking the original UK show as its theme, it follows new characters in a new city (New Orleans). He also said the storyline had been inspired by a Pulse-like tragedy at an LGBTQ venue, and explored how the local community responded in the aftermath.

He also talked about casting Cattrall and Lewis. He acknowledged they might help broaden the show’s appeal to a mainstream audience, but said ultimately, that wasn’t what drove the casting decision.

“I wrote the role for Kim. And I’ve been a huge fan of Juliette’s. Queer as Folk never had stars. They became stars. The world is starting to understand and support and see that queer narratives are not just for queer audiences. It is a new world now where these stories are accessible in a mainstream way.

“Kim and Juliette both know that a massive part of their fan base exists within the queer community. Those characters do function as a way for other people to see that there are other ways into the show. I made this show for the people who need it. That’s what Queer as Folk has always been and that’s who it’s made for.”

The first season of the new Queer as Folk premieres June 9 on Peacock.