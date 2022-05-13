They/Them: First pics of gay conversion horror movie with Kevin Bacon

As previously reported on Queerty, Kevin Bacon stars in a new movie from leading horror production company, Blumhouse.
Entitled They/Them, the film will follow a group of young people sent to an LGBTQ conversion camp.
Yesterday, Blumhouse revealed the first images from the movie, which will debut on streamer Peacock on August 5. Bacon will play the role of Owen Whistler, the sinister founder of the Whistler Camp.
The younger camp attendees are played by Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.
They find themselves having to protect themselves from both the camp’s staff and an unknown killer.
Making his directorial debut is John Logan, the award-winning screenwriter of Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo.
In a statement, Logan said, “They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.
“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”
Bacon shared one of the images on his Instagram, saying, “Get ready…my new movie They/Them from the one and only @Blumhouse is streaming August 5 on @PeacockTV. I can’t wait for you to see this.”
Monique Kim was among the other cast members to also share images.
13 Comments
Mister P
I’ll pass.
Diplomat
I would not watch a movie with that title.
Doug
Looks like the title has been changed to “Whistler Camp.”
inbama
Oh, no!
Jason Voorhees comes back to life as a gender nullification surgeon!
smittoons
John Logan when he makes a historical drama? Brilliant.
John Logan when he makes anything genre? Eesh.
Even Penny Dreadful was not great – it looked good and had a great cast, but was still trashy.
inbama
I loved the first season, and the witch-themed season with Patti Lupone was fairly good.
But then it lost its way.
Frankenstein’s monster became Mr. Softee; his bride, a murderous Gloria Steinem; and Dracula was revealed as a pathetic pawn in Logan’s new religion.
Oddly, the worse it got and audiences tuned out, the more critics applauded.
“City of Angels” was also a mess. The strangest thing about it was critics failed to notice it covered the exact same territory as HBO’s “Perry Mason” reboot starring Mattew Rhys – which was in every way far superior.
Kangol2
The title is problematic. The scenarios seems both triggering and traumatizing to and for LGBTQ youth. A killer is hunting and haunting them, but do they all survive or does this film involve LGBTQ young people, who already experience more than enough psychic and physical violence, being killed off?
Even the association of gay/queer youth with monstrousness seems really wack particularly in a societal moment in which right-winger are targeting LGBTQ people and gay, queer and trans youth specifically. Does this Logan person live in a bubble? Perhaps the film is completely different than the writeup above suggests, but I think I’d have to pass unless it’s a revenge plot against the anti-gay/LGBTQ conversion fanatics, who are monsters!
CKNJ
A gay director making a movie with positive gay characters, no matter the theme, is worth a watch, especially if it shows the queer kids standing together and fighting the obvious ‘bad guy’, the head of the conversion shit camp. I will give it a chance before writing it off.
IanHunter
Now being called Whistler Camp
Original title: They/Them
Joshooeerr
The hysterical censoriousness of these comments makes me positively queasy. When did LGBT readers develop such closed minds?! FFS, it’s a concept that clearly is pro-LGBT, written and directed by a gay man (whose every project to date, like them or not, has been intelligent and high quality), starring an actor who has been consistent ally. Dial it down a notch or three and open your minds.
Diplomat
Unfortunately the irrational use of they / them has been a loosely fitted noose around America’s English language kneck to confuse the language and the public by trying to change these pronouns from plural to singular, a thing that 95% of the 200+ comments I’ve read are very very negative, yet many non binaries trans lgbt etc still push it.
I don’t think the movie producers did themselves any favors buy advertising the movie with an incitefully negative title unless their demographic aim was a mere 5% of the people.
inbama
@Diplomat
They’re actually bringing federal charges against middle school kids in Kiel, Wisconsin for failing to use they/them pronouns.
On kutv dot com.
IJelly
Not true. A kid requested their pronouns be changed. The school complied and now the parents of the kid are suing the school.
You are a monster. Go away.