They/Them: First pics of gay conversion horror movie with Kevin Bacon

As previously reported on Queerty, Kevin Bacon stars in a new movie from leading horror production company, Blumhouse.

Entitled They/Them, the film will follow a group of young people sent to an LGBTQ conversion camp.

Related: Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine to star in horror film set at a gay conversion camp

Yesterday, Blumhouse revealed the first images from the movie, which will debut on streamer Peacock on August 5. Bacon will play the role of Owen Whistler, the sinister founder of the Whistler Camp.

The younger camp attendees are played by Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.

They find themselves having to protect themselves from both the camp’s staff and an unknown killer.

Making his directorial debut is John Logan, the award-winning screenwriter of Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo.

In a statement, Logan said, “They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

Related: Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa lands role as the new Doctor Who

Bacon shared one of the images on his Instagram, saying, “Get ready…my new movie They/Them from the one and only @Blumhouse is streaming August 5 on @PeacockTV. I can’t wait for you to see this.”

Monique Kim was among the other cast members to also share images.