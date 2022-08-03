Fitness guru Shaun T surprises husband with Drag Race bathroom makeover

Followers of fitness guru Shaun T will be aware that he and his adorable family recently moved into a new home. It’s bigger than their previous place and they’ve poured a lot of thought and time into making it right.

Shaun and husband Scott Blokker are proud dads to twins, Silas and Sander. They’ve been sharing videos of the family enjoying their new space. One of Shaun’s latest videos reveals a special surprise he organized for Scott.

Related: Don’t lecture gay dad Shaun T how to act around his kids — he’s having none of it

It turns out that Scott is a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Therefore, Shaun organized one of the bathrooms in the house to be decorated in tribute to the iconic show and its queens.

Shaun shared a video of the reveal moment as a reel on his Instagram.

“A surprise for Scott,” Shaun captioned the reel. “One of my goals for our home was to have it represent many parts of us. This one particularly is for Scott. He loves @rupaulsdragrace and this is definitely one of our favorite rooms in the house!”

Shaun credited designers “JUST” Giovannie (@justcreatedit) and @all.things.elliott with helping to create the space. The latter shared a video on his Instagram of the finished space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elliott (@all.things.elliott)

Shaun, (née Shaun Thompson), married husband Scott back in 2012. They tried for several years to become parents. In 2017, they finally became dads to twin sons Silas Rhys and Sander Vaughn after 12 earlier attempts with five different surrogates.

3 years ago today we made history as the first same-sex couple to be on the cover of @parentsmagazine. I can’t wait for our boys to be old enough to know how meaningful this was to us as parents and as gay dads. We feel the love from this amazing community & are so grateful.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TWeYZZiskY — Shaun T (@ShaunT) January 4, 2022

Related: RuPaul is not amused by this unauthorized, holidays decoration

If you want to find out more about Shaun and Scott, they recently posted a Pride Month video in which they answered questions about their relationship.