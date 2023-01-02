Five of the most anticipated queer albums of 2023 (and five artists we’ve got our eyes on!)

2022 was a great year for queer music lovers. Debut albums like Omar Apollo’s Ivory and Ethel Cain’s Preacher’s Daughter took the queer youth by storm, while classic, beloved acts like Lavender Country and Dolly Parton kept their legacies fresh. Even Beyoncé spent her whole latest project, Renaissance, paying the LGBTQ+ community our musical flowers.

With the hits of last year now in our rearview, the question now stands: what does 2023 have in store for us?

Here are five LGBTQ-made albums we can’t wait to hear in early 2023…

Black Butta by Rupaul (Jan 6)

While Mamaru got torn to bits by critics for some ambitious musical shortcomings, Black Butta already seems like a return to form for the queen. Both of the new singles are more familiar; “Star Baby” is a largely instrumental dance track with a catchy enough refrain, and holiday track “Show Me That You Festive” fits right into Ru’s Slay Belles/Christmas Queens history. We personally can’t wait to hear what the Drag Race season 15 finalists’ verses inevitably sound like on “Star Baby”.

RUSH! by Måneskin (Jan 20)

Måneskin is the most highly f*ckable and deeply bisexual band of the moment, and they deserve whatever success they’re seeing and more. While their song “Beggin'” may have blown up on TikTok, they’re far from online artists; check their social media feeds at any given time and you’ll find dynamic live show scenes, revealing behind the scenes pics, and the more-than-occasional kiss between bandmates.

Gloria by Sam Smith (Jan 27)

Between “Unholy” and “Love Me More”, Gloria is shaping up to be a more outgoing project than “Too Good At Goodbyes”-led The Thrill of It All and even poppier than “Dancing With A Stranger” record Love Goes. There are bound to be a good few ballads — it’s Sam Smith, come on — but their “Unholy” success and slightly more scantily clad image suggest club vibes to come.

High Drama by Adam Lambert (Feb 24)

The only taste of Adam Lambert’s upcoming High Drama that we’ve received so far is this charming cover of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World”. The track went big in the U.K. back in ’93 when it was released, and Lambert absolutely does it justice. This dedication to reclaiming old U.K. hits is very in keeping with his status as Queen’s top collaborator.

Let Her Burn by Rebecca Black (early 2023)

Rebecca Black has been putting out excellent genre-true pop like “NGL”, “Anyway”, and “Read My Mind” feat. Slayyyter for years now, and between “Look At You” and previous single “Crumbs”, this new Let Her Burn era is shaping up to be the best yet. We don’t have an exact release date yet, but she’s coming.

While many of next year’s projects haven’t been announced yet, here are a few LGBTQ+ artists we’re keeping an eye on:

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” bad girl turn has been so exciting to watch, and subsequent single “Girl Like Me” kept the midnight ride vibes rolling. The second that black hair dye hit her scalp around this time last year, the bops started percolatin’.

Omar Rudberg

This super cute Young Royals star just put out a bumping 10-track album earlier this year, but according to his Twitter he’s already itching to put out a new project. Check out our exclusive interview with him and costar Edvin Ryding for a closer look at his charisma!

Pabllo Vittar

Pabllo “World’s Most Followed Drag Queen” Vittar has been dropping hot single after hot single all 2022, from “Follow Me” with Rina Sawayama to “AMEIANOITE” with fellow queen Gloria Groove. There’s no word yet on when we should be expecting a new record, but she’s giving us plenty to jam to in the meantime.

Shea Couleé

Shea didn’t have the absolute strongest showing on All Stars 7 — a strong showing, no doubt, she’s a winner for a reason — but her “Your Name” performance was an incredible standout moment that secured her another win and her place in the top four. Following that up with the joint “Your Name”/”Let Go” music video was just icing on the cake that sufficiently hyped us up for the album that has to follow.

Our Bloom fave has confirmed that the next album is album finished, and not a second too soon. His In A Dream EP divorce record was one of the best projects of 2020 and his singles “Angel Baby” and “You Know What I Need” have kept us strung along for a couple years. Troye, please come home, the kids miss you.