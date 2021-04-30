Five charged over shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker and theft of her pooches

Prosecutors and police in Los Angeles announced yesterday that five people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, and the theft of two of her beloved pet bulldogs.

The LA Times says that one of those arrested and charged was 50-year-old Jennifer McBride – the woman who returned the dogs to police and enquired after the $500,000 reward money Gaga put up for their return.

According to cops, McBride is in a relationship with Harold White, 40, who is the father of one of the men charged with the shooting of Fischer and the theft of the dogs. White and McBride have both been charged with being accessories to the shooting and robbery.

White’s son, Jaylin White, 19, James Jackson, 18, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, have been charged with assault, attempted murder, and a handful of other felonies connected to the attack and dog-napping.

Cops said they do not believe those charged knew that Gaga owned the animals, but instead targeted them because they “knew the great value of the breed of dogs.”

Fischer, a professional dog carer, was walking the dogs in Hollywood. He regularly looked after the singer’s pets while she was away. On the evening of February 24, while he was out with the dogs, two men jumped out of a car and accosted him. When he resisted handing the dogs over, he was subsequently shot. One bullet struck him in the chest.

The men made off with two of the hounds, Koji and Gustav (a third, Miss Asia, managed to avoid capture). Fischer had to be rushed to hospital. He was seriously injured but has since been released from hospital and is undergoing further therapy to continue his rehabilitation.

Gaga praised him on social media at the time, saying, “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer [below] has thanked Gaga for her support during his recovery, saying, “You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

James Jackson is accused of shooting Fischer and has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm in a vehicle, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. Whaley is also charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. Jaylin White faces a charge of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.