Five politicians and government officials with gay adult film pasts

Pretty much everyone has a past life or two, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Life is filled with unexpected twists and turns, career pivots, changes, regrets, and detours.

Roger Montoya is retired gay adult film performer currently running for the state House of Representative. Last week, he publicly addressed his x-rated past after a conservative news organization attacked him for it.

“Thirty-eight years ago, as a 22-year-old struggling college student, I was a modern dancer and performer living in Los Angeles,” he said in a statement before explaining he appeared in two adult films but that he’s “not proud” of it and it was “a very different environment and time.”

“Those experiences do not reflect who I am, and they are insignificant in the scope of my life’s work,” Montoya added, before listing off several of his accomplishments from the past 40 years, like helping people in rural New Mexico deal with life-threatening illnesses during the AIDS epidemic and installing an HIV/AIDS education program in his district’s schools.

But Montoya isn’t the first aspiring public servant with a gay porn past, and he surely won’t be the last either.

Scroll down for four more political candidates and government officials who used to moonlight in the adult entertainment industry…

Antonio Sabàto Jr.

While running for Congress in 2018, the former Chippendales model issued a statement saying he was “not ashamed” of his softcore gay-for-pay past.

Prior to running for office, Sabàto had appeared in several risqué films, including 2003’s Testosterone, 2005’s Deadly Skies, and 2011’s Balls to the Wall.

“That was a different time in my life,” Sabàto said during his campaign, adding that actors “don’t do every single movie that we’re proud of, it’s just the way it is.”

Sabàto, a staunch Trump supporter who still thinks Obama is secretly a Muslim, ended up losing his primary. He now works in construction to support himself after he says endorsing Trump in 2016 got him blacklisted from Hollywood.

Juan Melecio (a.k.a. Antonio Biaggi)

The gay adult film star and producer announced he was running for City Commissioner of Wilton Manors, Florida earlier this year.

“I’m from Puerto Rico and I’m a very passionate person,” Melecio, who has appeared in numerous adult films, told the Sun-Sentinel. “When something is right I just go for it.”

Melecio added that, if elected this November, one of his top priorities as commissioner will be to throw more parties in Wilton Manors.

“We should have more festivals,” he said, “not just Gay Pride.”

We hope he means more festivals after the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Roque M.

The German spy was outed as a retired gay-for-pay adult film performer in 2017 after he was caught logging onto a jihadi chat room and volunteering information to would-be terrorists looking to attack Germany.

The 52-year-old father of four was eventually let off the hook after he told investigators he was only pretending to be a terrorist because he was bored and they didn’t find any actual ties between him and any terrorist groups.

The investigation did turn up other previously unknown information about the intelligence agent, however, including that he was an adult entertainer before becoming a spy, that he had been working in the adult industry until 2011, and that his family had absolutely no idea.

Eric Jon Schmidt

The self-proclaimed “performance exhibitionist” ran for West Hollywood City Council in 2018. During his campaign, he talked about his DudesNude.com profile, which featured dozens of x-rated photos and videos of himself with other men.

When asked whether he thought the profile might negatively impact his election chances, Schmidt said he really didn’t think so.

“I do not think it will hurt my campaign any more than it would a candidate’s stamp collecting hobby,” he said. “My hobbies do not affect any other part of my life.”

Schmidt did not go on to win his election and his DudesNude.com profile has since been deleted.

