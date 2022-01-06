Charlie Foxtrot

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Jan. 6 comments totally backfire

By

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FLA) on Thursday criticized the commemoration of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as a ploy by Democrats and the media to damage former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

He went so far as to call it “nauseating” and a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot.”

That left many viewers wondering…what the hell is a Charlie Foxtrot?

Well, after that question was answered — Charlie Foxtrot is “military slang for a chaotic situation—that is, a clusterf*ck” — many were quick to point out the pot calling the kettle black.

Here’s what folks are saying:

In the twelve months since the Jan 6 riots, 70 people from Florida have been arrested — more than any other state.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ response to the pandemic has been widely criticized, including comments he made last year that people’s decision to remain unvaccinated “really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.”

Charlie Foxtrot, indeed.