‘Flash’ actor Hartley Sawyer fired over racist and homophobic tweets, joking about date rape

The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer just became yet another out-of-work actor in Hollywood after being fired from the hit series over inflammatory tweets that resurfaced late last month.

The tweets were written by Sawyer when he was in his mid to late 20s and contain homophobic and racist language and make flippant remarks about sexual assault, spousal abuse, and committing acts of violence against homeless people, among other things.

“I don’t care and f*gs are fine but sports often make me snore,” one of them reads.

“The only thing stopping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” another says.

“As a lad, one of my favorite activities was kidnapping homeless women and cutting off their breasts,” a third remarks.

“Date rape myself so I don’t have to masturbate,” a fourth jokes.

Since the tweets have resurfaced, Sawyer’s Twitter account has been deleted, but screenshots continue to circulate online.

Hartley Sawyer, you have been exposed… pic.twitter.com/ig5VBXoZmK — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

Now, The CW says the 35-year-old actor has been fired.

A statement from The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions, and executive producer Eric Wallace reads:

Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.

Meanwhile, Sawyer has taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy apology.

“My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable,” he writes. “I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply.”

