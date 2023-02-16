Christian college axes singing group’s performance two hours before showtime because of gay members

A Christian college in Florida pulled a performance by a long-running British singing group two hours ahead of showtime. The college took the decision after learning that at least one of the members is gay. Gasp!

The King’s Singers are an acapella vocal group consisting of six members that has performed all over the world. The group is currently on a North American tour.

Last Saturday, they were due to perform at Pensacola Christian College. The group has performed at the institute in the past and were looking forward to returning.

However, a couple of hours before hitting the stage, the college informed them they were no longer welcome.

The group posted an explanation on social media. It said, “The school gave its reasons for cancellation as ‘concerns’ expressed about the ‘lifestyle’ of members of the group.”

“It has become clear to us, from a flood of correspondence from students and members of the public, that these concerns are related to the sexuality of the members of our group.”

“Disappointed”

They said they knew the college was a Christian institute. However, they believe music “can build a common language that allows people with different views and perspectives to come together.”

“This is the first time that anything other than bad weather, the pandemic or war has caused a concert cancellation in our 55-year history,” the statement continued.

“We are disappointed not to have been able to share our music and our mission of finding harmony with over 4000 students of the college and the wider Pensacola community. We hope that any conversations that follow might encourage a greater sense of love, acceptance and inclusion.”

Two members of the current King’s Singer lineup are gay. One of the group’s members, Jonathan Howard, told The Times the cancellation was “shocking” and “hurtful”.

Christian college responds

The college posted a response to its social media. It said, “The college cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates the Holy Scripture, the foundation for our sincerely held beliefs.

“At the same time, the college also recognizes everyone is created in the image of God and should be afforded the dignity of kindness.

“PCC canceled a concert with The King’s Singers upon learning that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture. The highly talented musicians were treated with dignity and respect when informed about the cancellation.”

Catch The King’s Singers in action below.