Florida GOP lawmaker who took aim at “woke” Disney sees home destroyed by hurricane

One of the biggest supporters of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has seen his home severely damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Rep. Spencer Roach is a Republican representing Lee County. He voted in favor of HB 1557, the Parental Rights in Education bill. It’s more commonly known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation.

Roach went further, taking aim at “woke” Disney. He led efforts to strip Disney of its special tax privileges within the state following the corporation taking a stand against HB 1557.

He was among the first in the Florida house to call for an end to the Reedy Creek Improvement Act. The legislation basically allows Disney to make its own rules and act as the local government over the area covered by its theme park in the state.

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County. pic.twitter.com/6sj29Gj6Wz — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) March 30, 2022

Roach later went on to claim his motivation was less to do with Disney’s support of LGBTQ rights, but to level the playing field for other theme parks, such as Seaworld.

“Because Disney has made this unforced political error, it’s presented us with an opportunity where they’re politically weak to go out and correct this historic aberration of the free market,” Roach told Buzzfeed in April.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) is due to cease next year, but Disney and lawmakers are in negotiations over what should replace it.

Home flooded by storm surge

Florida Politics reveals Roach’s North Fort Myers home was flooded by the hurricane. Roach evacuated to safety before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa.

“It’s going to take over a decade to rebuild Lee County,” Roach said. “People have made a lot of comparisons to Irma and Charley,” he said. “This is more similar to Katrina than the Florida storms we are familiar with. There is a different level of devastation and recovery, and it is going to impact a lot of folks.”

Roach purchased his home in 2018 and says he’d invested $100,000 in renovations. That’s all been wiped away by the storm surge.

Roach says his possessions, including two sets of jeans, a couple T-shirts and a change of shoes, are in his car. “That’s all I have that is not underwater,” he says.

Lee County and Charlotte are currently the worst hit counties in Florida, with reports of over 700 people requiring rescuing. Yesterday, President Biden warned that Ian might be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history. Power outages mean that around 2.2million homes across the state lost their power, with many still needing reconnection.

