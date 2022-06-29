Florida teachers get new marching orders as “Don’t Say Gay” law goes into effect, and it’s not pretty

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law goes into effect July 1, and fears about the law’s vague language appear to be fully justified.
Signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, HB 1557 known officially as the ‘Parental Rights in Education’ bill bans the discussion of LGBTQ topics mainly at the primary grade level. Many advocates have blasted it for the harm it might cause LGBTQ kids. President Joe Biden slammed it as “hateful.”
Now teachers on Orange County, FL are reporting they’ve been told to scrape off rainbow stickers from classrooms, and remove photos of their families from their desks if they have a same-sex spouse.
Related: Florida teen goes viral educating history teacher on Stonewall. Now the school is “investigating.”
They’ve also been instructed to report if a student comes out as LGBTQ, according to a local teachers’ organization.
Following a meeting between the school district and attorneys last week to discuss “what behaviors would and would not be legal” under the law, the Orange County Teachers’ Association (CTA) was given the troubling new guidelines, which further prevent educators from wearing rainbows on their clothing and even discussing their same-sex partners.
Related: DeSantis press secretary tweets vile take on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and the Internet just can’t with her
Signage indicating a classroom is a “safe space” for LGBTQ students is to be taken down, and “teachers will have to report to parents if a student ‘comes out’ to them and they must use pronouns assigned at birth, regardless of what the parents allow,” the CTA reported.
“It will be alarming if our district chooses to interpret this law in the most extreme way,” CTA President-Elect Clinton McCracken told local news station WFTV. “We want them to protect student privacy. We want them to make sure that they’re creating and helping to create safe classrooms. We believe our school board supports that.”
12 Comments
Mario
Hooray for parental rights!
Munungo
Definitely a victory for ignorance, increased suicide rates, and homophobes! By all means, celebrate! ?
Bosch
School is supposed to protect children, not bigoted uneducated moron parents.
Bosch
Silly me, trying to reason with you.
I’ll try again.
I’m sorry you’re so dissatisfied with life, and that you have fetish for the people who hate you. I hope you find happiness one day, and lose the urge to spread your unhappiness to other people.
Ps you’re stupid.
Al
Almost every white parent in the 1950’s South supported Jim Crow laws and segregation. SHould we shout ‘Hooray’ for THOSE parental rights?
bowlingbutch
the Republicans are bullies. Instead of making the classroom safe and having students with same sex parents feel as if they belong, they choose instead to make these students feel shame. It seems they want students who have same sex parents to commit suicide. Makes you wonder how they treat friends and children they know. Obviously, these adult bullies were bullies in school and instead of making people feel inclusive they want to make others feel less than
Bosch
I wonder what Mario’s next name is gonna be.
jax florida
We hear a lot about parental rights and that is understandable, but despite not having children in school, I do pay part of the cost and think I should have a say in this also. I also think this is driven by a small number of loud parents that are following a Republican party organizing and fundraising tool.
Bosch
Its not really about parental rights of course, it’s just about punishing gay people, “lefties”, atheists, educators…
They hate gay people. Which is weird, because they looooove gay sex.
GregR
Yet how many gay men will go spend their tourism dollars in Key West? I normally think these boycotts don’t do a lot but I think now the only way to fight back is to harm these states economically by withdrawing our tourism dollars and not buying their products. Not sure what the abortion law is in Florida as of this minute but I’m sure very soon if a pregnant woman is visiting Disney World and has a crisis, you could be putting her life on her line because she can’t have an emergency abortion or have some partisan panel deciding for her what is life-threatening. In this same vein: I would not flock to a state which would gleefully take my rights away. Yes, some good people get hurt by that but I for one will have no relationship at all with these retrograde states to the very best of my ability.
JRamonMc
Schools are no longer a safe place both physically and emotionally. We have tied our educator’s hands in teaching love, empathy and acceptance. Not to mention paying them next to nothing to risk their lives and lively hood if the wrong thing comes out of their mouths.
GayVeteranOfcr
Teachers should react by never talking about sexual things at all.
Just say “The Governor said that it is illegal to talk about this in school.”
and leave it at that with no further explanation.
Answer every question that asks about marriage and so forth with “It’s not permitted to talk about in school.”
Go overboard and censor all talk of any kind.
Equal treatment: if saying gay is not allowed, then neither is saying other sexual practices.
Would that be illegal? No, as not talking about any similar matters avoids all the problems. As to having to inform parents if a child reveals his or her orientation to the teacher, fall back on the defense that you’re no psychologist, so you cannot say if the child said something that should be reported. After all, claiming ignorance is tradition for Republicans.