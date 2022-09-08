Florida’s biggest school district decides recognizing LGBTQ history is illegal now

The Miami Dade School Board on Wednesday night voted against a proposal that would recognize October as LGBTQ History Month.
Last year, the district voted 7-1 in favor of a similar proposal, but fearing it would now violate the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, aka the “Don’t Say Gay” law, every board member but one voted against it this year. That’s despite the fact that the board’s own attorney said it was on solid legal ground.
The law was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, and went into effect July 1. It bans the discussion of LGBTQ topics mainly at the primary grade level, but also limits discussion when “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” in all grade levels.
Lucia Baez-Geller, the board member who introduced the proposal — and assumedly the lone ‘yes’ vote — called it a “symbolic gesture” that succumbed to “ugly falsities” and “just plain disinformation.”
Another part of the proposal would have given 12th grade social studies teachers resources to include “important landmark civil rights” like Obergefell v. Hodges and Bostock v. Clayton County in their curriculum. Those cases grant the right to same-sex marriage and prohibit employers from discriminating against workers on the bases of sexual orientation or gender identity, respectively. Students would have been able to opt out of the lessons.
“This item does not indoctrinate students, it does not force an agenda on students,” Baez-Geller said at the meeting, stirring “groans from the audience,” according to Politico. “And, as was stated incorrectly, this item does not take away parental choice.”
“Our customers are our parents, and we have to be driven to give parents what they are asking us, this school system, for their children,” said board member Lubby Navarro, who voted against the proposal.
But not all parents agreed. It took six hours after public comment began for the board to ultimately vote. Supporters emphasized that “LGBTQ history is American history,” while opponents spoke of their rights as parents and their religious freedoms being violated. Some called the proposal “sleazy,” and a group of Proud Boys protested outside.
Prism, a Florida nonprofit working to expand LGBTQ resources in schools, had launched a Change.org petition to urge the board to vote yes.
“In light of the harmful anti-LGBTQ laws passed this year, it is abundantly clear that MDCPS must remain steadfast in supporting and affirming all students,” the petition read.
“The recognition of LGBTQ History Month promotes education about the historical impacts, achievements, and contributions of our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.”
11 Comments
BrownFriedRice
Florida is going to be underwater in 50 years, and this is what parents are most worried about? GOD these people are stupid.
scotty
hopefully it wont take that long.
jt1990
Fun fact about this particular county: Whites (non-Hispanic) account for only 13.5% of the population. I find this very strange because only racist redneck White folks oppose lgbt support.
Oh well, maybe when climate change forces us underwater, some of these non white bigots will finally have their first bath.
cuteguy
Thx progressives for giving us Deathsantis and this trash. Had Charlie Crist represented the Dems instead of that loser Andrew Gollum, Crist would’ve won bc he’s a centrist and we would’ve been sparred Deathsantis. Now he’s unstoppable and Crist has no chance, unfortunately. I hope Gavin runs for prez in 2024 and kicks Deathsantis a$$
LumpyPillows
Hmmm. You sound a lot like me. Odd.
dbmcvey
How did progressives give you DeSantis? That’s just b.s. It wasn’t progressives who voted him in. And TrumpyPillows is just as delusional.
Ajs33308
All this coming from a county where SPANISH is the official language, too LAZY to learn English
jt1990
Very good point…also, what kind of people speak Spanish? I’ll give you a hint: they aren’t anti-gay bigoted Trump supporting Whites!
LumpyPillows
This is a really bad interpretation of the law. It’s a bad law. I had hope Miami-Dade would have been more pragmatic, but no.
dbmcvey
So is it a bad law or a bad interpretation? It could be both but what’s the difference? It’s a bad interpretation of a bad law?
abfab
The entire peninsula should have been designated a wildlife refuge. Long ago. Except for the Art Deco District of SOBE saved by us, and then destroyed by the hip hop crews and the silicon breast parades.