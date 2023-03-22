Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawmaker pleads guilty to fraud, faces up to 35 years in jail

Rep. Joe Harding (Photo: Twitter)

The Florida state rep. who wrote the original ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill pleaded guilty yesterday to COVID-19 relief fraud. Joseph Harding, 35, a Republican, potentially faces up to 35 years in jail.

Harding pleaded guilty at a federal court in Gainsville. The charges were wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud.

Prosecutors announced Harding’s indictment last December. In a statement at the time, the Department of Justice said, “Harding fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA to which he was not entitled.” It says he applied for financial relief for businesses that had lain dormant.

Harding immediately resigned from the House after the indictment. He took to Facebook to say he pleaded “not guilty” at an initial hearing.

“Today, I pleaded not guilty to federal charges that state I improperly obtained and used an EIDL loan issued by the Small Business Administration. I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested.”

Harding changed his plea for yesterday’s court hearing. He will face sentencing on July 25th. The maximum term for wire fraud is 20 years, 10 years for money laundering, and five years for making false statements.

HB 1557: ‘Parental Rights In Education’

The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is officially known as HB 1557, the ‘Parental Rights In Education’ bill. The legislation became law last summer. It bars educators from talking to younger students about anything related to LGBTQ people. Advocates for child safety and LGBTQ rights, and teachers unions, have criticized the legislation.