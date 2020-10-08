A fly landed on Mike Pence during the debate, so naturally there are memes

Last night was the Vice Presidential Debate, featuring Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, and a fly who set up camp on Mike Pence’s head and settled in for a long haul of around two full minutes.
There appeared to by a fly on VP Pence’s head for that last answer pic.twitter.com/9o3cWxuWml
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 8, 2020
And for two minutes that may as well have been two hours, we all found ourselves in a real-life version of Veep.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus was just bummed she didn’t think of the idea first:
Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO – who’s controlling the fly? pic.twitter.com/x6NGEJs0Gy
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 8, 2020
“Actually, forget it,” she wrote in a followup tweet. “Too obvious.”
So without further ado, here are some of the best reactions to #FlyGate:
View this post on Instagram
From the Fly Movie in 1958. "Help me! Help me!" Omg! The resemblance is striking! #SeReyDesigns #vpdebate #fly #2020 #covid #truthoverflies @ladygaga @georgehtakei @jimmykimmellive @johnlegend @mileycyrus @therealdebramessing @madonna @Alyssa_Milano @stephenkingofficialpage #stephenking #vote2020 . . . . . . . #passion #designer #southflorida #eventdecor #youtube #youtuber #facebook #insta #instagram #VicePresidentialDebate2020 #penceknew #flygate #vote #KamalaHarrisVP @SeReyDesigns #takeabreak #theflymovie #horror #horrormovie #vincentprice #1958
The fly on her way to steal the debate pic.twitter.com/0TY328sjPS
— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) October 8, 2020