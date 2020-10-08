#Flygate

A fly landed on Mike Pence during the debate, so naturally there are memes

By

Last night was the Vice Presidential Debate, featuring Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, and a fly who set up camp on Mike Pence’s head and settled in for a long haul of around two full minutes.

And for two minutes that may as well have been two hours, we all found ourselves in a real-life version of Veep.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was just bummed she didn’t think of the idea first:

“Actually, forget it,” she wrote in a followup tweet. “Too obvious.”

So without further ado, here are some of the best reactions to #FlyGate:

