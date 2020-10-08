A fly landed on Mike Pence during the debate, so naturally there are memes

Last night was the Vice Presidential Debate, featuring Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, and a fly who set up camp on Mike Pence’s head and settled in for a long haul of around two full minutes.

There appeared to by a fly on VP Pence’s head for that last answer pic.twitter.com/9o3cWxuWml — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 8, 2020

And for two minutes that may as well have been two hours, we all found ourselves in a real-life version of Veep.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was just bummed she didn’t think of the idea first:

Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO – who’s controlling the fly? pic.twitter.com/x6NGEJs0Gy — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 8, 2020

“Actually, forget it,” she wrote in a followup tweet. “Too obvious.”

So without further ado, here are some of the best reactions to #FlyGate: