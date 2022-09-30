Folks are reluctantly loving this old clip of Caitlyn Jenner reading Diane Sawyer mid-interview

We’re all unfortunately way too familiar with Caitlyn Jenner at this point. The decorated Olympian turned FOX News correspondent has been a pain in the queer community’s collective butt for years now, with a litany of queerphobic and regressive views being publicly espoused for conservative consumption.
And yet, there was a sweet spot before the Fox News of it all. Before the rocky public relations of I Am Cait, even. For a brief, shining moment back in 2015, the freshly cracked egg that would become Caitlyn stood up as a very public transgender figure.
A clip from that moment in time has been making the rounds on Twitter recently, in which she gets a bit of a disrespectful comment from Diane Sawyer during her first major interview on her transition.
In it, Sawyer insinuates that Jenner has “missed the good part” of being a woman by not coming out until age 65. Jenner calmly and subtly lets her have it.
As OP writes, she gagged her a bit:
She gagged her a bit pic.twitter.com/iCcgtf0G9l
— minx (@minxiepop) September 29, 2022
At first it seems like she’s dragging her own outfit as being old, commenting on “the black shoes and the black pants” that they’re both wearing. It’s not until Jenner says “and the white shirt” that Sawyer realizes she’s the one who’s actually just gotten shaded for her old maiden type of dress.
As much as folks hate to admit it, her casual off-hand drag was kind of it.
The reactions are almost as gagged as Sawyer was:
If she wasn’t so horrible I would stan for this shade alone
— BEAUTIFUL GAME (@cicconeLife) September 29, 2022
Diane looked at her like, “Now bitch…” https://t.co/BSriQORc5C
— We are the future, Charles — not them. (@DamoneWilliams_) September 30, 2022
the camera man after witnessing this:pic.twitter.com/b0cBQGhdc6
— (@nafinsim) September 30, 2022
this is so great bc she was describing herself too then FINISHED HER with the white shirt
— HEATED (@samaanjerell) September 30, 2022
ION LIKE HER BUT SHE KINDA CHEWED RIGHT HERE JEOWJQOWJFOPG https://t.co/IroTAcJhfo
— Cypress K. Somadina (@afropunkadelic) September 30, 2022
tore her up
— raymond (@nocurtains) September 30, 2022
The way she’s pointing at each item when she’s saying it is sending me LMFAOOOO
— Christian De Haan (@wegetitchris) September 30, 2022
the wayyy she
looked at her
caitlyn to diane in her
head in that moment: pic.twitter.com/Tu0SqC2Ywz
— CARIANNA (@cari_mclellan) September 30, 2022
Jenner was far from perfect representation even for the time, with her insisting on being referred to with “he/him” pronouns and her birth name. Still, it was a simpler time.
Honestly, this clip circulating again has us revisiting the rest of that landmark interview: