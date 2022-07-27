Food company slams Pride festival with anti-LGBTQ hate then backtracks super fast

A Canadian pride festival, and a local meat-selling business, are making headlines today.

Canmore Pride is a small festival that takes place in Alberta, in the Rocky Mountains. The 2022 gathering takes place September 15-18. It recently wrote to local businesses to ask them if they wish to sponsor or support the event.

Yesterday, it received an email from one local business owner. Rather than pledge support for a post-Pride barbecue, it offered anti-LGBTQ hatred. Shared on Twitter, it quickly went viral.

*trigger warning* – I’m livid. I just reached out to Canmore Pride to confirm this is real, and they did in fact receive this from Valbella Gourmet Foods in response to a donation request for a Pride BBQ they’re holding this September. You bet I’ll be there. pic.twitter.com/wpuVYAKO05 — Julie Van Rosendaal (@dinnerwithjulie) July 26, 2022

Sent by Jeff von Rotz, ‘Owner of Valbella Gourmet Foods’, it said: “You could not pay me to sponsor anything to do with child grooming trannys. Please keep these sick people away from the children of this community, you should be disgusted with yourselves.

“I’m sure there’s some woke organization mentally ill enough to help you with your event, but it won’t be Valbella’s.”

Canmore Pride confirmed it has received a vile email from someone it approached for sponsorship for a barbecue.

Valbella quickly apologizes and pledges to do better

Valbella Gourmet Food specializes in meat products, such as sausages and ham. It has been running since 1978 and appears to be a family-run business, set up by Walter and Leonie von Rotz.

Within hours of news of the email emerging, it issued a fulsome apology on its social media channels.

“The owners and leadership of Valbella Gourmet Foods expresses its deepest apologies to the Canmore LBGTQ+ community for an intolerant email that was sent earlier today by one of our former team members.

“The individual responsible has been removed from the company and its operations.

“Please accept our sincerest apologies to the entire community and know that the words of the one person do not reflect the opinions of the many people who work as part of the Valbella team. On the contrary, we strive to make our company an inclusive workplace where all are welcome.

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused to the LGBTQ+ community.”

It went on to pledge to advance “the values of equity, diversity, and inclusion in our business and the community.”

The message was signed by Chantal von Rotz of Valbella Gourmet Foods.

Apology does not go down well

Given the original email came from someone claiming to be the “owner” of the company, many questioned exactly what has happened to Jeff von Rotz. It seems his parents opened the store. Some online commentators say Chantal is his sister.

On Facebook, the company’s apology has prompted over 1,700 comments in the space of a few hours.

“Not sure how the ‘owners and leadership’ can possibly express deepest apologies when it was an owner who sent that vile, disgusting email,” said one comment. “I’d literally never heard of you folks before but you can just bet I’ll be checking if any business I frequent is a distributor of your products.”

It seems other businesses are already taking note. Well-known Alberta arts hub, the Banff Centre, said it was terminating its relationship with Valbella Gourmet Foods.​

Following the recent communications that were made public within the Bow Valley community and Valbella Gourmet Foods today, Banff Centre has chosen to remove all Valbella products from company operations and will seize any business relations. — Banff Centre (@banffcentre) July 26, 2022

Canmore Pride responds

On Instagram, Canmore Pride said it worked hard with other LGBTQ-friendly organizations to make Bow Valley more inclusive.

“Since we have started a Diversity and Inclusion Training program for local businesses this is the only hateful comment we have received from a business directly. But it just goes to show there is more education needed.”

In a statement, Kaitlin Kealey, the co-chair for Canmore Pride, said, “The transphobic reply we received from a local business today further reinforces the importance of education in our community to keep members of our community safe.

“We encourage members of our community to take care of themselves in this time and know they are loved and supported by many.”

Queerty has contacted Valbella Gourmet Food for further comment. We will update this story if we receive a response.