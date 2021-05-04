Footage of accused sexual predator Josh Duggar inside jail leaks

Video of former reality TV star/accused sexual predator Josh Duggar inside an Arkansas jail has hit the internet.

The 33-year-old antigay activist was arrested last Thursday by federal agents on child pornography charges. He pleaded not guilty on Friday to one count each of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

#BREAKING #JoshDuggar “Duggar is charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography.” pic.twitter.com/xwijXUYNyN — Garrett Fergeson (@Garrett_Photo) April 30, 2021

The pornography was reportedly obtained when Homeland Security raided his used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas back in 2019 and is said to feature children under the age of 12 being abused.

Duggar’s arrest came just after his wife, Anna, announced she was pregnant with their seventh child.

Now, CCTV footage from inside the jail where Duggar is being held has leaked. It shows him handcuffed and dressed in a white sweater, dark pants, and black sneakers and being escorted by a group of law-enforcement officials.

Allegations of sexual misconduct with minors first surfaced around Duggar in 2015. Reports said that in 2006, he fondled several young girls, including two of his sisters, and that his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, tried to cover it up.

Duggar later admitted to the molestations but claimed God had forgiven him so it was all OK now. He again claimed to have God’s forgiveness after he was caught cheating on his wife by keeping an Ashley Madison profile paid for with his grandmother’s credit card.

As a result of Duggar’s scandals, TLC canceled the family’s show 19 Kids and Counting and Duggar lost his job with the antigay hate group Family Research Council. Throughout the show’s run, and through his work with FRC, he frequently denounced the “homosexual lifestyle” and voiced opposition to LGBTQ rights.

Duggar is currently being held without bond inside Washington County Jail. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 6. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.