Rudy Giuliani’s harrowing grocery store ‘attack’ has everyone thinking the same thing

Intense video tape of Rudy Giuliani being lightly smacked by a grocery store worker has leaked and wow, what a rough encounter.

The former NYC mayor and devout Trumper was shopping at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday afternoon when an employee approached and slapped him on the back.

“I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” said witness Rita Rugova-Johnson. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” Rugova-Johnson added. “The cops arrested him.”

The 39-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65, law-enforcement sources said.

“The one thing he said that was political was ‘you’re going to kill women, you’re going to kill women,’” Giuliani said, referencing the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal last week.

“This has to stop. This is getting ridiculous,” he added. “I’ve been in politics 50 years, I’ve never been attacked like this.”

Security video of the encounter has gone viral, but we must warn you that the violence cannot be unseen:

Here’s how folks interpreted the event: