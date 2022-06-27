Rudy Giuliani’s harrowing grocery store ‘attack’ has everyone thinking the same thing

Intense video tape of Rudy Giuliani being lightly smacked by a grocery store worker has leaked and wow, what a rough encounter.

The former NYC mayor and devout Trumper was shopping at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday afternoon when an employee approached and slapped him on the back.

“I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” said witness Rita Rugova-Johnson. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” Rugova-Johnson added. “The cops arrested him.”

The 39-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65, law-enforcement sources said.

“The one thing he said that was political was ‘you’re going to kill women, you’re going to kill women,’” Giuliani said, referencing the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal last week.

“This has to stop. This is getting ridiculous,” he added. “I’ve been in politics 50 years, I’ve never been attacked like this.”

Security video of the encounter has gone viral, but we must warn you that the violence cannot be unseen:

Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. pic.twitter.com/EpgSpPu2fk — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022

Here’s how folks interpreted the event:

Thoughts & prayers to Rudy Giuliani,

who visited Staten Island today

and had his privacy and body autonomy

challenged by a man. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 26, 2022

Rudy Giuliani are you f’ing kidding me with your “assault” allegation you clown? You were LIGHTLY TAPPED & said it felt like you were shot You had a guy arrested for patting you on the back & filed a false police report You need to STFU & take all the seats you drunken traitor — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 27, 2022

Rudy Giuliani after his assault. pic.twitter.com/LdZ7diBFjg — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 27, 2022

As you can see in the recreation on the right, Rudy Giuliani was hit on the back with blunt force of all five fingers and an aggressive palm. One inch higher and his Thoracic Vertebrae could have been compromised. I'm calling this would be assassin Sirhand Sirhand. pic.twitter.com/AGCRN0wfTu — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 27, 2022

Is it bad I’m laughing about Rudy Giuliani getting slapped in a grocery store today? — ?Brittney? (@AZ_Brittney) June 27, 2022

If Rudy Giuliani’s back slap was an assault then I’m a natural blonde virgin who doesn’t fucking drink and never ever swears. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) June 27, 2022