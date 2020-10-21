Footage of Shawn Mendes showering has fans hot and bothered

Netflix knows; it’s all about the music.
That’s why they open the trailer of Shawn Mendes’ new documentary, In Wonder, with the most harmonious of images — Shawn Mendes taking a shower in the key of D.
The film follows Mendes on and offstage during his 104-show tour, back when concert tours were things artists could do.
“This isn’t the story about a famous musician,” he says at one point. “This is the story about a guy growing up.” It’s also apparently the story of practicing proper hygiene.
“Is it hard to protect that pure thing that started it all?” someone asks Mendes elsewhere in the trailer, to which he nods in confirmation. “You first get on the stage and ego comes rushing in,” he says. “I’m just a guy and I love music. Time to surrender.”
The documentary will premiere on December 4 ahead of his latest studio album, Wonder.
Catholicslutbox
Only 20+ years until he comes out.
jjose712
And this site keeps promoting someone who is an homophobe.
The fact that is probably self hating don’t change a thing
WashDrySpin
Provide your proof that he is a homophobe or you are just an internet idiot
Donston
“Gay media” seems to have amnesia when it comes to young, pretty white boys. But I’m not a fan of trying to shame people out of the closet. He’s young and has a lot of pressure on him to sell a certain image and maintain a certain type of appeal. While who exactly knows what his lifestyle reflects, what’s he’s been through, what type of fluidity or confusions he’s had and where he is in the sexual, romantic, affection, emotional, relationship spectrum. However, the way he’s responded to the gay rumors and a couple of dudes hitting on him on social media has been at the very least tactless.