Football player goes on antigay rant, says he doesn’t care about getting fired, gets fired

Canadian football player Christion Jones has just learned the hard way that sometimes actions have consequences.

The running back for the Edmonton Eskimos is officially out of a job after he had a totally unprovoked homophobic meltdown on Twitter over the weekend.

It all started Sunday evening when Jones shared his unsolicited opinions about same-sex sexual relations in a since-deleted tweet.

“Ima keep it this real … Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A woman is not supposed to be with another woman,” he wrote at 7:57 p.m. on June 27. “THATS ME THO! Live life with safety.”

He followed that up with several more tweets, including one in which he stated he didn’t care if his homophobic beliefs got him fired.

“People understand that I don’t care about getting fired standing on what I stand on,” he wrote.

They trying to get me fired now!!. A black man giving his opinion on Twitter is sickening for many. People understand that I don’t care about getting fired standing on what I stand on. An opinion is obligated. — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

When people called on Jones to apologize, he refused, defiantly tweeting, “I will never apologize. Thank you tho bro.”

I never will apologize. Thank you tho bro https://t.co/TaCLQ2EzLM — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

The Canadian Football League wasted no time distancing itself Jones, letting people know it did not share the views of their now-former employee.

“Our league makes no claim on perfection but it does strive to be inclusive, to accept and indeed celebrate our differences, and to respect and honour human rights,” the league said the next day.

“We in the CFL hold high the Diversity Is Strength banner. Our league makes no claim on perfection but it does strive to be inclusive, to accept and indeed celebrate our differences, and to respect and honour human rights… 1/2 #DiversityIsStrength — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2020

In a followup tweet, the league added: “There is no place in our league for commentary that disparages people on the basis of their religion, race, gender or sexual orientation. As Pride Month continues, we stand with the LGBTQ+ community. We all need to say no to hate and yes to love.”

There is no place in our league for commentary that disparages people on the basis of their religion, race, gender or sexual orientation. As Pride Month continues, we stand with the LGBTQ+ community. We all need to say no to hate and yes to love.” 2/2 #DiversityIsStrength — CFL (@CFL) June 28, 2020

Eventually, Jones did issue an apology, saying he was “wrong” for sending the tweet.

“My words were deeply hurtful, painful and served zero purpose,” he tweeted. “I sincerely apologize. I was wrong.”

From Janis Irwin. “This is an opportunity for growth.” She is absolutely right. My words were deeply hurtful, painful and served zero purpose. I added to the struggle of a community, to live a life free of oppression of any kind. I sincerely apologize. I was wrong. ?? — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

Zero purpose, indeed.

Apparently, Jones’ apology was a little too little too late because minutes later, the Eskimos announced he had been cut from the team’s roster.