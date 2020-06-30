consequences

Football player goes on antigay rant, says he doesn’t care about getting fired, gets fired

By

Canadian football player Christion Jones has just learned the hard way that sometimes actions have consequences.

The running back for the Edmonton Eskimos is officially out of a job after he had a totally unprovoked homophobic meltdown on Twitter over the weekend.

It all started Sunday evening when Jones shared his unsolicited opinions about same-sex sexual relations in a since-deleted tweet.

“Ima keep it this real … Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A woman is not supposed to be with another woman,” he wrote at 7:57 p.m. on June 27. “THATS ME THO! Live life with safety.”

He followed that up with several more tweets, including one in which he stated he didn’t care if his homophobic beliefs got him fired.

“People understand that I don’t care about getting fired standing on what I stand on,” he wrote.

When people called on Jones to apologize, he refused, defiantly tweeting, “I will never apologize. Thank you tho bro.”

The Canadian Football League wasted no time distancing itself Jones, letting people know it did not share the views of  their now-former employee.

“Our league makes no claim on perfection but it does strive to be inclusive, to accept and indeed celebrate our differences, and to respect and honour human rights,” the league said the next day.

In a followup tweet, the league added: “There is no place in our league for commentary that disparages people on the basis of their religion, race, gender or sexual orientation. As Pride Month continues, we stand with the LGBTQ+ community. We all need to say no to hate and yes to love.”

Eventually, Jones did issue an apology, saying he was “wrong” for sending the tweet.

“My words were deeply hurtful, painful and served zero purpose,” he tweeted. “I sincerely apologize. I was wrong.”

Zero purpose, indeed.

Apparently, Jones’ apology was a little too little too late because minutes later, the Eskimos announced he had been cut from the team’s roster.

“We stand by the LGBTQ+ community and firmly condemn the language used by Christion Jones,” the team said in a statement, adding, “There is no place for such commentary on our team. Jones has been released from the roster.”

Good thing he didn’t care about being fired, right?

Related: This sexy tattoo of Aaron Rodgers in a jockstrap has homophobes freaking out