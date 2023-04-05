For real, though… Where’s Melania?

Where’s Melania?

That’s what everyone wants to know after she was a no-show for Donald Trump‘s arraignment in New York yesterday afternoon, as well as for his post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago later in the evening, during which he railed against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, who’s overseeing the case, calling him “a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family.”

In the 25-minute tirade, Trump also thanked his family for their unwavering support through his self-inflicted legal nightmare.

“I built a great business with my family, a fantastic business,” he said, pointing to his two sons, Don Jr. and Eric, who were seated in the front row alongside their partners, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Oh, and Tiffany, who was there with her new husband, what’s-his-face.

“I have a son here who has done a great job, and I have another son here who has done a great job,” he said. “And Tiffany.”

He also gave a shout out to his other two children, Ivanka and Barron, who were not in attendance.

“And Ivanka. And Barron will be great some day. He is tall, he is tall, and he’s smart,” Trump said. “I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They have gone through hell.”

The only family member he didn’t mention was arguably the most important one… his wife, Melania, who’s been putting up with his bullsh*t since they were first married back in 2005.

Poor Melania has been embarrassed and cheated on multiple times (allegedly), forced to support her husband’s political ambitions and serve as the nation’s First Lady against her will, and made to live in the swamps of Florida when everyone knows she’d much rather lead a posh lifestyle in New York City.

And now Trump forgot to mention her when rattling off the names of his most beloved family members.

Melania has always been MIA, but she’s been especially distant since Trump was indicted last week. She hasn’t made any public statements or appearances and nobody really knows where she is or what she’s up to, although it’s widely believed she’s been hiding out at Mar-a-Lago.

A source told People last week that the ex-FLOTUS is still pretty pissed about the whole Stormy Daniels thing and isn’t interested in standing by her husband’s side while he has his day in court for (again, allegedly) cheating on her.

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the source said, adding that she just “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.”

“She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine.”

Meanwhile, people on Twitter have been having a field day talking about what the ex-FLOTUS might be up to…

Melania right now pic.twitter.com/7r0gaHDROC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 4, 2023

How long Before we see the Divorce filings from Melania???

You Know she’s Mad ? pic.twitter.com/FgoMYwGEE9 — Lance Cotten (@lance_cotten) April 5, 2023

Melania having the last laugh ? pic.twitter.com/YYJI4J3fRo — ?Brittney? (@AZ_Brittney) April 4, 2023

melania right now pic.twitter.com/BJEk0qoSZK — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) March 30, 2023

Where’s Melania? Working on her new initiative… pic.twitter.com/8V4JdF7pHn — Liz (@JustMyTweet) April 5, 2023

and now let's go live to Melania Trump, for her reaction to Donald Trump being indicted by the Manhattan Grand Jury pic.twitter.com/0298crrS7P — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 30, 2023

Today is a busy day at Mar-a-Lago



Trump will be leaving today before surrendering in New York tomorrow.



In the mean time Melania has an appointment with HGTV pic.twitter.com/9bmTqqxEto — BlueDream ? (@58bugeye) April 3, 2023

Melania after hearing her hubby was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy? #TrumpArraignment#Melania pic.twitter.com/SO19e8UjEN — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) April 4, 2023

Trump is facing 34 felony criminal charges of “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” according to the charging documents. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 of them in court yesterday. The next in-person hearing date for the case is scheduled for December 4.