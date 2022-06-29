parental perjury

Forced-birthers are getting trolled on Twitter with their own anti-choice signs and LOLOLOL

These protesters may be pro-life, but they’re probably not living for this dragging they’re getting.

Both pro- and anti-choice demonstrations have been happening across the country since the SCOTUS ruling on repealing Roe v. Wade came down late last week.

People opposing the ruling got to blow off a little steam on Twitter this week by dragging folks holding these disingenuous “We will adopt your baby” signs.

Claiming insincerity from these people isn’t even a reach; the couple on the right publicly stated afterward that they have no plan to adopt.

The concept of strangers lying about being open to adopting children that don’t exist yet while ignoring those that do was just wild enough for folks on Twitter to run with.

Here’s some of the highlights:

In addition to this glorious string of dunks, plenty of people are pointing out the double standard of “advocating” for imaginary children while ignoring the ones currently in existence:

The cognitive dissonance is strong with these ones.