Forced-birthers are getting trolled on Twitter with their own anti-choice signs and LOLOLOL

These protesters may be pro-life, but they’re probably not living for this dragging they’re getting.

Both pro- and anti-choice demonstrations have been happening across the country since the SCOTUS ruling on repealing Roe v. Wade came down late last week.

People opposing the ruling got to blow off a little steam on Twitter this week by dragging folks holding these disingenuous “We will adopt your baby” signs.

The amount of vaguely creepy-looking white couples holding up signs that say “Don’t abort. We will adopt your baby” while more than 400,000 children are languishing in foster care in the United States tells you all you need to know about Evangelical Americans. pic.twitter.com/W1C2wfj00z — your mom (@wildlytweeting) June 27, 2022

Claiming insincerity from these people isn’t even a reach; the couple on the right publicly stated afterward that they have no plan to adopt.

“We will adopt your baby. Well, no we won’t, but please give us money.” pic.twitter.com/iOdFaO0Qd3 — El Rogerino (@CredenceClearoj) June 27, 2022

The concept of strangers lying about being open to adopting children that don’t exist yet while ignoring those that do was just wild enough for folks on Twitter to run with.

Here’s some of the highlights:

we will adopt your baby!! pic.twitter.com/M80B9V4E0P — Sabrina Cartan (@sabrinacartan) June 27, 2022

The “we will adopt your baby” couples all look like they’re auditioning to be the white people in a Jordan Peele movie — Karen Chee (@karencheee) June 29, 2022

please don’t get an abortion, we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/3AJR0uQzpD — Wet Bandit (@Wet_Bandit_) June 28, 2022

We will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/Ii0SUYDxeL — David Silver (@DVDSLVR) June 28, 2022

“We will adopt your baby!!” Meanwhile this is what y’all look like pic.twitter.com/8yOtMmDWyV — brianna miller (@briannaleyse) June 28, 2022

every couple posting “we will adopt your baby” sign pictures is just giving me this vibe 🙁 pic.twitter.com/DUUGwXScFh — courtney (@courtneyweisell) June 27, 2022

It will be fine pic.twitter.com/FTePuOc7kP — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) June 28, 2022

we will adopt your baby pic.twitter.com/LAqHPujf5S — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) June 27, 2022

Pro-lifers: “WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY” *Ok… There are 117,000 children up for adoption right now* Pro-lifers: pic.twitter.com/qgEmQluT8Q — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) June 28, 2022

In addition to this glorious string of dunks, plenty of people are pointing out the double standard of “advocating” for imaginary children while ignoring the ones currently in existence:

notice that you only see “we will adopt your baby” and not “we will fight for an expansion of govt aid, free childcare, free healthcare, safe and quality schools, equal housing, a living wage, prenatal care, and a much more ethical adoption & foster care system” — Wendi Muse (@MuseWendi) June 28, 2022

The “we will adopt your baby” signs are so disingenuous. I *am* a foster mom and can tell you the system is overloaded with more children than it can bear. If you cared you would be doing something NOW, but you just want the glory of “saving kids” with none of the responsibility. — i am error (@iambicerror) June 27, 2022

I hate those signs held by smiling couples saying “we will adopt your baby”. In my crisis pregnancy, knowing that people would gladly take the baby away from me but not help me keep it was worse than the pressure to abort. — Rebecca LaMonte (@LaMonsterMom) June 27, 2022

The cognitive dissonance is strong with these ones.