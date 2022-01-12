still golden?

A forgotten ‘Golden Girls’ spinoff just landed on Hulu. Twitter has thoughts.

By
The Golden Palace

As the world continues to mourn the loss of TV legend Betty White, fans also continue to flock to the actress’ work as a sign of respect and consolation. Hulu has even released the near-forgotten Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace, giving fans on Twitter something to discuss…to say the least.

The Golden Palace followed the cancellation of The Golden Girls, and reunited White alongside co-stars Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan. The premise saw the ladies sell the house they once shared with Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and invest in a Miami hotel. The three ladies comprise the staff, alongside two new characters: the strait-laced Ronald (Don Cheadle) and the goofy chef Chuy (Cheech Marin). Several supporting characters from The Golden Girls also turned up, including Dorothy in a special two-part episode.

The Golden Palace saw the world of The Golden Girls move from parent network NBC to CBS, and ran for only one season due to floundering ratings. Creator Susan Harris, who also conceived The Golden Girls, noted that the premise didn’t work without the involvement of Bea Arthur.

Now, thanks to Hulu, a whole new audience has discovered The Golden Palace, for better or worse. Needless to say, viewers are sharing their thoughts on Twitter…often in confusion.

So is The Golden Palace a clunker or overlooked classic?  You tell us.