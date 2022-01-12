A forgotten ‘Golden Girls’ spinoff just landed on Hulu. Twitter has thoughts.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of TV legend Betty White, fans also continue to flock to the actress’ work as a sign of respect and consolation. Hulu has even released the near-forgotten Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace, giving fans on Twitter something to discuss…to say the least.

The Golden Palace followed the cancellation of The Golden Girls, and reunited White alongside co-stars Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan. The premise saw the ladies sell the house they once shared with Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and invest in a Miami hotel. The three ladies comprise the staff, alongside two new characters: the strait-laced Ronald (Don Cheadle) and the goofy chef Chuy (Cheech Marin). Several supporting characters from The Golden Girls also turned up, including Dorothy in a special two-part episode.

The Golden Palace saw the world of The Golden Girls move from parent network NBC to CBS, and ran for only one season due to floundering ratings. Creator Susan Harris, who also conceived The Golden Girls, noted that the premise didn’t work without the involvement of Bea Arthur.

Now, thanks to Hulu, a whole new audience has discovered The Golden Palace, for better or worse. Needless to say, viewers are sharing their thoughts on Twitter…often in confusion.

Watched first two episodes of the Golden Palace. pic.twitter.com/XQd94XJ3sS — St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) January 11, 2022

Who else forgot @cheechandchong (well Cheech anyways) did Blanche Devereaux so well?

The Golden Palace. pic.twitter.com/aSU8AxJzHM — Blue Tsunami (@SkyBlueTsunami) January 11, 2022

Still watching "The Golden Palace" and just had a WTF moment. It's the two episodes where Dorothy comes to visit but guess who else swung by the hotel? pic.twitter.com/RlMeDZQYLG — Mike J. B. ?? ? (@SgtGoodfella73) January 11, 2022

“And Just Like That” is the “Golden Palace” of our times… — Eric Ulloa (@TheUlloa2) January 7, 2022

If you go in expecting The Golden Girls just without Dorothy, you'll be disappointed. It's the Golden Girls in a VERY 90s sitcom setup (they own a hotel! there's a kid!) with characters you know…and their quirks are played up more now. The Golden Palace is its own thing. pic.twitter.com/2KMYpBZIq0 — Golden Girls Obsession (@GoldenObsession) January 10, 2022

the best thing about The Golden Palace is how Rose is just over everyone’s shit pic.twitter.com/OcYe3cbXtH — Golden Girls Obsession (@GoldenObsession) January 10, 2022

The Golden Palace is a 3000% hornier show pic.twitter.com/O3aqGQjYAS — Golden Girls Obsession (@GoldenObsession) January 11, 2022

Cons: "The Golden Palace" definitely shows its age, esp. with some cringeworthy "jokes" Pros: A young Don Cheadle confronting Blanche about 'Dixie'; 24 more episodes of Betty White Here's @LATimesTVLloyd on the "Golden Girls" spinoff, for @latimes https://t.co/LVsJRYqOja — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) January 11, 2022

There are reasons we don’t talk about The Golden Palace. — kentuckybabysean (@ShirleySTANson) January 11, 2022

With respect to Betty White – "The Golden Palace" was awful. Just didn't feel the same as The Golden Girls. — Sam Elliott (@Sam_EIIiott) January 12, 2022

So is The Golden Palace a clunker or overlooked classic? You tell us.