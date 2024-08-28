Photo Credit: Getty Images

Armie Hammer is celebrating his 38th birthday by… selling off his truck because he “can’t afford gas anymore.”

The former actor has kept a low profile ever since former romantic partners came forward in 2021, accusing him of emotional and sexual abuse and even some light cannibalism—a swirl of controversy that saw Hammer getting dropped by his representation and a number of high-profile film projects.

But he made a rare return to social media this week to share a video of himself cleaning out his beloved vehicle (which People has identified as a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali pickup truck) before he sells it off.

“I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax,” Hammer says to camera, making sure to add this is “not an ad for CarMax.”

(Side note: Armie, we really don’t think you should be using the words “loved” and “intensely” in the same sentence, considering everything your alleged romantic history…)

“This is because I’m selling my truck,” he continues. “Since being back in LA, I have put about 400 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore.”

Come on now, Mr. Hammer. We know the cost of living is up, but you mean to tell us that you—heir to a massive oil fortune—can’t pay for your own gas? We suppose it’s possible he was cut off from the family trust fund, but this reeks of a desperate plea for sympathy.

And while he stops just shy of crocodile tears, the actor is definitely trying to drum up emotions as he thinks back fondly on all the memories made in the truck, which he says he bought as a Christmas gift to himself in 2017.

Yup, that’s the same year he starred in Call Me By Your Name—the most acclaimed work of his career. So, in a way, Luca Guadagnino bought him that pickup!

As Hammer says his goodbyes to his beloved vehicle, the fine folks at CarMax supplied him with a number of bags so he could remove his personal effects, which he captures on camera and—WAIT A MINUTE! Is that a rope in his center console? Unbelievable!

Dude, did you mean to show that on camera given, well… everything?!



Anyway, don’t expect to suddenly start seeing Hammer on public transportation. In the video, he goes on to share that he bought a “tiny” new hybrid car as a replacement: “I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month.”

Though the actor relocated his family to the Cayman Islands in the wake of the disturbing allegations, he apparently made the decision to move back to Los Angeles earlier this summer for a fresh start, and the new set of wheels is part of the hard reset on his life.

“I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles,” Hammer shares in the video that feels like it’s about to end at multiple points—but just keeps going and going.

“Thank you very much,” he says to his car. “You have gotten me a long way and I appreciate it all. I hope that you take as good of care as the next person.”

Which really makes us wonder: Will CarMax have to tell any of the truck’s prospective buyers about its previous owner? This thing feels a bit haunted, and you have to imagine that would depreciate the value a little bit, right?

But at this point, Hammer would take any money he could get from the sale. Last month, while guesting on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, he told the host he was broke now and that he wouldn’t be turning to his ultra-rich relatives for help: “There are no free lunches. Anything that you take has strings.”

It’s unclear what’s next for the actor, but the move back to LA does make you wonder if he’s going to take another stab at the entertainment industry. Judging from the social media reaction to his car sale video, we doubt that would go over well… though, hey, maybe CarMax is hiring?

Scroll down below for a few more of the Internet’s thoughts on Armie Hammer’s latest update:

armie hammer—a literal heir to an actual fortune—claiming he can't afford gas is actually so relatable bc who among us hasn't met a millionaire who thinks not wanting to deal with getting money out of the family trust is the same as being actually poor. — AVC (@annevclark) August 28, 2024

Lord take the suffering of Armie Hammer, double it, and give it back to Armie Hammer https://t.co/J7aDKvtEPL — Christin (@hexprax) August 28, 2024

I am genuinely confused as to why Armie Hammer is basically "broke" now. He had major roles in at least a dozen Hollywood movies, and presumably has legal access to at least some of his family money trust funds…it's bizarre. — John T (@TMROJ) August 27, 2024

armie hammer of the very wealthy hammer family wants me to believe that he can’t afford gas? armie hammer the abuser wants me to care? https://t.co/9UILuFY54K — ra ?? (@midnightmoop) August 28, 2024

men (armie hammer) will complain about not being able to afford gas meanwhile they should actually be in prison. — monica (@waystarroyhoe) August 28, 2024

texting everyone i know to be super safe taking the metro bc armie hammer might be on there https://t.co/klsnGZ1MgO — Ghost Burro Bangs (@yuckybangs) August 28, 2024

the armie hammer video ruined my day week year pic.twitter.com/pXIyFuqpDs — soapy hadid (@soapyhadid) August 28, 2024

