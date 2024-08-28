Armie Hammer is celebrating his 38th birthday by… selling off his truck because he “can’t afford gas anymore.”
The former actor has kept a low profile ever since former romantic partners came forward in 2021, accusing him of emotional and sexual abuse and even some light cannibalism—a swirl of controversy that saw Hammer getting dropped by his representation and a number of high-profile film projects.
But he made a rare return to social media this week to share a video of himself cleaning out his beloved vehicle (which People has identified as a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali pickup truck) before he sells it off.
“I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax,” Hammer says to camera, making sure to add this is “not an ad for CarMax.”
(Side note: Armie, we really don’t think you should be using the words “loved” and “intensely” in the same sentence, considering everything your alleged romantic history…)
“This is because I’m selling my truck,” he continues. “Since being back in LA, I have put about 400 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore.”
Come on now, Mr. Hammer. We know the cost of living is up, but you mean to tell us that you—heir to a massive oil fortune—can’t pay for your own gas? We suppose it’s possible he was cut off from the family trust fund, but this reeks of a desperate plea for sympathy.
And while he stops just shy of crocodile tears, the actor is definitely trying to drum up emotions as he thinks back fondly on all the memories made in the truck, which he says he bought as a Christmas gift to himself in 2017.
Yup, that’s the same year he starred in Call Me By Your Name—the most acclaimed work of his career. So, in a way, Luca Guadagnino bought him that pickup!
As Hammer says his goodbyes to his beloved vehicle, the fine folks at CarMax supplied him with a number of bags so he could remove his personal effects, which he captures on camera and—WAIT A MINUTE! Is that a rope in his center console? Unbelievable!
Dude, did you mean to show that on camera given, well… everything?!
Anyway, don’t expect to suddenly start seeing Hammer on public transportation. In the video, he goes on to share that he bought a “tiny” new hybrid car as a replacement: “I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month.”
Though the actor relocated his family to the Cayman Islands in the wake of the disturbing allegations, he apparently made the decision to move back to Los Angeles earlier this summer for a fresh start, and the new set of wheels is part of the hard reset on his life.
“I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles,” Hammer shares in the video that feels like it’s about to end at multiple points—but just keeps going and going.
“Thank you very much,” he says to his car. “You have gotten me a long way and I appreciate it all. I hope that you take as good of care as the next person.”
Which really makes us wonder: Will CarMax have to tell any of the truck’s prospective buyers about its previous owner? This thing feels a bit haunted, and you have to imagine that would depreciate the value a little bit, right?
But at this point, Hammer would take any money he could get from the sale. Last month, while guesting on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, he told the host he was broke now and that he wouldn’t be turning to his ultra-rich relatives for help: “There are no free lunches. Anything that you take has strings.”
It’s unclear what’s next for the actor, but the move back to LA does make you wonder if he’s going to take another stab at the entertainment industry. Judging from the social media reaction to his car sale video, we doubt that would go over well… though, hey, maybe CarMax is hiring?
Scroll down below for a few more of the Internet’s thoughts on Armie Hammer’s latest update:
Donston
Honestly, stuff like this and h i m randomly using Grindr to defend some of h i s behaviors are more weird and off-putting than the cannibalism kink.
Jim
Leave the poor guy alone. Excellent actor, deserves to earn a good living for him and his family.
War On Free Speech
Golly, I remember good times when we had mean tweets and affordable gasoline.
justyouandi
Taking delight in the misfortune of others is really unattractive. We all have done things we hope never sees the light of day so I think a little humility and grace is called for here.
m
Hope he recovers from that ridiculous scandal
Donston
About 70% of comments here nowadays are from right wing trolls with multiple accounts and comprehension issues. And it’s kinda the fault of this site.
Godabed
did anyone else notice the rope and medication?
Louis
I think it’s pathetic how people reacted to Armie’s turn-ons. Everyone has, at some point, been turned on by something they probably wouldn’t actually do in real life; but the fantasy has been good in that moment.
Huron132
I don’t feel bad for him. He put himself in a position that was a risk. Did he do it? Maybe, maybe not. He was never arrested, went to court, or anyone gave substantial proof. His life is his own we all have that crazy inside we want to do, or have done. But how people, his friends, family has treated him is something awful. Also, he has no claim to his family money, his family cut him off. So, I think he needs a break and someone give him a break. He is a good actor where are the independent producers, directors and writers at to get him back to acting?