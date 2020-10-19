Former actress Kirstie Alley manages to trend on Twitter for five minutes by endorsing Trump

Kirstie Alley’s at it again. The former actress had everyone talking for all of five minutes over the weekend when she announced she’ll be voting for Donald Trump on November 3.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” Alley tweeted Saturday. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

Shortly after writing the tweet, Alley’s name briefly trended on Twitter.

Most people didn’t respond well to her endorsement…

Maybe he can MAKE YOUR CAREER GREAT AGAIN! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) October 18, 2020

How many times do you have to vote for someone before they are a politician? — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 19, 2020

Actually, he’s running for RE election

He’s a politician

Also, strange argument

Like “i want someone who’s NOT a pilot to land the plane” — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) October 18, 2020

Your record of presidential picks are excellent. I need your powers over here ! — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) October 19, 2020

Well my vote for Biden canceled yours out. I have done my civic duty of the day. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 18, 2020

Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020

Of course, getting everyone fired up was the whole point of Alley’s tweet. Pissing people off is the only way she knows how to draw attention anymore. And yet, amazingly, nobody’s more surprised by the negative response than the former actress herself.

In a follow-up tweet, Alley wrote: “Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”

Alley’s career hit a brick wall in 2016 after she endorsed Donald Trump for president. In 2019, she briefly made tabloid headlines when she spoke out against Hollywood for not being more inclusive of MAGA cult members.

