Former actress Kirstie Alley manages to trend on Twitter for five minutes by endorsing Trump

Kirstie Alley’s at it again. The former actress had everyone talking for all of five minutes over the weekend when she announced she’ll be voting for Donald Trump on November 3.
“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician,” Alley tweeted Saturday. “I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020
Shortly after writing the tweet, Alley’s name briefly trended on Twitter.
Most people didn’t respond well to her endorsement…
Maybe he can MAKE YOUR CAREER GREAT AGAIN! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) October 18, 2020
How many times do you have to vote for someone before they are a politician?
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 19, 2020
Actually, he’s running for RE election
He’s a politician
Also, strange argument
Like “i want someone who’s NOT a pilot to land the plane”
— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) October 18, 2020
Your record of presidential picks are excellent. I need your powers over here !
— Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) October 19, 2020
Well my vote for Biden canceled yours out. I have done my civic duty of the day.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 18, 2020
Shelly Long was way funnier than you. https://t.co/tksxTX0yiM
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 18, 2020
Of course, getting everyone fired up was the whole point of Alley’s tweet. Pissing people off is the only way she knows how to draw attention anymore. And yet, amazingly, nobody’s more surprised by the negative response than the former actress herself.
In a follow-up tweet, Alley wrote: “Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”
Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020
Alley’s career hit a brick wall in 2016 after she endorsed Donald Trump for president. In 2019, she briefly made tabloid headlines when she spoke out against Hollywood for not being more inclusive of MAGA cult members.
Mister P
Great picture. She looks as pathetic as her endorsement.
Peter
Well said.
Kangol2
I’m not going to say she’s essentially turned into Alf but seriously, if you have served as President of the US for four years, you are a politician. Don the Con is not a competent leader or president or politician, but he is a politician.
He is also a sociopathic cult leader who sees no problem conspiring with hostile foreign countries, coddling dictators, cratering the US economy, pouring trillions into the coffers of billionaires and global corporations, stuffing his and his greedy children’s pockets with taxpayers’ money through every means possible including being a tax cheat, enabling gross corruption all around him, running through staff like someone with diarrhea uses tissue paper, lying as readily as most people breathe, promoting racism, sexism, homoophobia and transphobia, shattering the US’s standing in the world, turning the earth into a kiln, and creating the conditions that have lead to 220,000+ Americans dying of and 8 million sick with Covid-19 when even modest preventive steps and a semi-competent response could have mitigated the ongoing disaster we’re facing.
He is the worst president in the history of the United States. And yes, he is a politician, Kirstie!
Peter
You took the words right out of my mouth. And let’s not forget how he’s stacked the courts with right-wing judges who are determined to turn the clock back to 1950.