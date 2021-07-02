twitter tirade

Former actress Kirstie Alley says teaching kids to be more open-minded will turn them into pedophiles

Former actress Kirstie Alley took to Twitter this morning to rant incoherently about something she’d just watched on television. Though she didn’t say exactly what she had seen, based on her remarks, it seems to have been about teaching LGBTQ issues and sex ed in schools.

“Was watching TV …we’ve gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it’s being hyped as ‘normal’,” the 70-year-old Scientologist tweeted.

She followed that up with another tweet that said: “I’m kinda on a roll but my heart’s heavy with the sh*t that’s being crammed down our kid’s throats. A ‘moral code’ is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual ‘education’ and ‘select’ ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival.”

But it was her third tweet where she really went off the rails.

“People are becoming so ‘open minded’ that down the road they will support pediphilia [sic] as people ‘just loving children’,” she tweeted. “You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can ‘ok boomer’ me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change.”

God forbid we teach our children to be more kind and accepting of others.

But this isn’t the first time Alley has railed against the world becoming too open-minded. Last September, she threw a temper tantrum over the Academy Awards announcing new diversity requirements for movies wanting to be considered for the Best Picture category.

Alley’s career hit a brick wall in 2016 after she endorsed Donald Trump for president. In 2019, she briefly made tabloid headlines when she spoke out against Hollywood for not being more inclusive of MAGA cult members. She again endorsed Trump in 2020, saying she believed he would “turn the economy around quickly” after he literally drove it into the ground, resulting in a stock market crash, historic unemployment figures, and a record number of Americans seeking emergency food assistance.

