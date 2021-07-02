Former actress Kirstie Alley says teaching kids to be more open-minded will turn them into pedophiles

Former actress Kirstie Alley took to Twitter this morning to rant incoherently about something she’d just watched on television. Though she didn’t say exactly what she had seen, based on her remarks, it seems to have been about teaching LGBTQ issues and sex ed in schools.

“Was watching TV …we’ve gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it’s being hyped as ‘normal’,” the 70-year-old Scientologist tweeted.

She followed that up with another tweet that said: “I’m kinda on a roll but my heart’s heavy with the sh*t that’s being crammed down our kid’s throats. A ‘moral code’ is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual ‘education’ and ‘select’ ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival.”

But it was her third tweet where she really went off the rails.

“People are becoming so ‘open minded’ that down the road they will support pediphilia [sic] as people ‘just loving children’,” she tweeted. “You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can ‘ok boomer’ me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change.”

God forbid we teach our children to be more kind and accepting of others.

But this isn’t the first time Alley has railed against the world becoming too open-minded. Last September, she threw a temper tantrum over the Academy Awards announcing new diversity requirements for movies wanting to be considered for the Best Picture category.

Alley’s career hit a brick wall in 2016 after she endorsed Donald Trump for president. In 2019, she briefly made tabloid headlines when she spoke out against Hollywood for not being more inclusive of MAGA cult members. She again endorsed Trump in 2020, saying she believed he would “turn the economy around quickly” after he literally drove it into the ground, resulting in a stock market crash, historic unemployment figures, and a record number of Americans seeking emergency food assistance.

Here’s how people are responding to Kirstie’s latest Twitter rant…

This is not an illusion. Kirstie Alley is as fucking stupid as she seems. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) July 2, 2021

Kirstie Alley: "liberalism" leads to PEDOPHILIA. Where have we heard this before…also, if you need me, I'll be at Comet Pizza. pic.twitter.com/unVzXAuZOm — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 2, 2021

I think we are at the point where Star Trek should go back into their archives and replace all Kirstie Alley moments with Shelley Long. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 2, 2021

The Scientology Cult lady Kirstie Alley is spreading QAnon cult Trumpgibberish! SHOCKING! PS: she’s a snowflake! pic.twitter.com/hc4JKxw0Up — YOU CAN CALL ME ‘QUEEN ? (@OutOfFucksQween) July 2, 2021

Kirstie Alley is a member of a cult so no one should take what she says seriously — Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max ?? (@ErieNotEerie) July 2, 2021

Pretty soon Kirstie Alley is going to throw out a tweet that she being blocked in Hollywood like Scott Baio and James Woods. None of these idiots can accept that it is their own behavior keeping them out. Talk shit, get shit. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) July 2, 2021

I see Kirstie Alley is trending .. what bonkers thing did she say this time? I would check, but she blocked me for saying she enjoys life in 2 cults: Scientology and MAGA … pic.twitter.com/z9ZncZV16L — Cameron L. Mitchell (@CamLMitchell) July 2, 2021

Dear Kirstie Alley, The GOP is filled with pedophiles and rapists so shut the fuck up! Sincerely, A Democrat — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) July 2, 2021

Since Kirstie Alley blocked me, I hope someone reminds her that she’s close with pedophile/sex trafficker Matt Gaetz. — RocknRollDem (@Soxfan311) July 2, 2021

Kirstie Alley is exactly who we thought she was. Why does she always look like she’s constipated? pic.twitter.com/DoS3Se3Wf1 — Carlton Hall (@CarltonWHallESQ) July 2, 2021

