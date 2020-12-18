Former aide spills all the tea about Melania and Ivanka’s toxic relationship and OMG you guys

Rumors that outgoing First Lady Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka don’t get along have been festering for years.

The two women are rarely seen together and, any time they are, the tension between them is almost palpable. Like that icy exchange they had at the RNC back in August. Who can ever forget that?

Now, Melania’s former aide and ex-BFF, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is weighing in on the matter. She says the rumors are 100% true and that Melania and Ivanka can’t stand each other. Although she claims the issue mostly started with Ivanka.

During a recent interview with podcast The New Abnormal, Wolkoff was asked point blank whether Ivanka is “dumb” or “evil”. Her response? A little bit of both.

“Listen, I say it as it is,” Wolkoff answered. “I think it’s a mixture. I really do. I think that Ivanka is Donald in a suit, right?”

She continued, “All of the Trumps are taught to be Trumps. They don’t show emotion. A Trump is a Trump because they are authentically and unapologetically skin deep, and also self-serving. And their attitudes and disrespect for each other is again, you have to get any inside to see it.”

We’d say that sounds about right!

Wolkoff went on to say that there have been many times throughout Trump’s one term presidency where Melania felt Ivanka overstepped her boundaries.

“And I mean that, in a sense like she poached individuals that we were for the East Wing, that we were vetting to have—Kayleigh McEnany, Mercedes Schlapp. I mean, these were people Melania was looking to bring in.”

It was because of this that Ivanka came to be known within Melania’s inner circle as the “serial poacher” and a “snake” who they believed was hellbent on making her stepmother “irrelevant.”

“We called her the serial poacher. It was deceptive. But you don’t go and hire people that the First Lady’s looking to bring in.”

Wolkoff continued, “The princess wanted to render Melania irrelevant. And, you know, Melania refers to them as ‘snakes,’ Jared and Ivanka, and they’ll do anything to get what they want. And they do.”

Yeah, we’d say that sounds about right, too!

But the thing that pissed off Melania the most, Wolkoff alleged, was how much responsibility Jared and Ivanka were given when she was just as qualified to do many of the things they’ve been doing, which is to say not qualified at all.

“What was particularly galling, not only to us, but also to Melania, was that Ivanka and Jared were no more qualified to be engaged in any governing of the country than she was.”

Wolkoff added, “So to hear Ivanka put her name in the same sentence, as working with [former White House Chief of Staff] General [John] Kelly, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, how could you even?’ Who would do that? Who would just be so disrespectful to say something like that? And think I she genuinely thinks it and believes it.”

No comment from the White House on Wolkoff’s latest interview.

