Former child star who was later ensnared in underage gay sex scandal launches presidential campaign

in it to win it

I, Brock Pierce, am running for President of the United States of America.2020 #BROCKTHEVOTE www.brock.vote Posted by Brock Pierce on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Former-child-actor-turned-entrepreneur Brock Pierce announced over the weekend that he’s running for president as an independent candidate in the 2020 election.

The 39-year-old is perhaps best known for appearing in 1992’s The Mighty Ducks and its 1994 sequel D2: The Mighty Ducks. And for being wrapped up in an underage gay sex scandal in the early 2000s (more on that later.)

After aging out of acting, Pierce briefly turned to producing with a short-lived web series for LGBTQ teenagers called Chad’s World by Digital Entertainment Network.

When the series failed to resonate with audiences, Pierce turned his focus to cryptocurrency, which proved to be much more lucrative. Today, he is worth an estimated $700 million and $1.1 billion.

“I’ve spent my life creating great things from nothing and I can help others do the same,” Pierce said while announcing his presidential run on July 5. “Entrepreneurs are essential to the rebuilding of this nation that we love, and I’m running in this race because I know that together we can help build a pathway towards the rebirth of the America we love so much.”

Now, about that underage sex scandal…

In 2000, three former Digital Entertainment Network employees filed lawsuits against Pierce, alleging that he supplied them with drugs and pressured them into having sex when they were underage.

At the time, Piece, along with fellow Digital Entertainment Network execs Marc Collins-Rector and Chad Schackley, was known for hosting lavish Bryan Singer-style parties attended by Hollywood’s gay A-list.

According to court records, Pierce, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, eventually forked over more than $21,000 to settle one of the lawsuits. The other two were eventually dropped.

But it doesn’t end there.

Later that same year, Piece’s producing partner Collins-Rector was indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges that he had transported underage male teenagers across state lines for the purpose of having sex with them.

After his indictment, Collins-Rector, Shackley, and Pierce fled the country together. They were eventually arrested in south Spain two years later and extradited back to the United States, where Collins-Rector pleaded guilty to eight charges of child enticement.

Pierce, whose had business ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon, is currently soliciting VP suggestions on his campaign’s Facebook page.

