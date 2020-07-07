Former child star who was later ensnared in underage gay sex scandal launches presidential campaign

I, Brock Pierce, am running for President of the United States of America.2020 #BROCKTHEVOTE www.brock.vote
Posted by Brock Pierce on Saturday, July 4, 2020
Former-child-actor-turned-entrepreneur Brock Pierce announced over the weekend that he’s running for president as an independent candidate in the 2020 election.
The 39-year-old is perhaps best known for appearing in 1992’s The Mighty Ducks and its 1994 sequel D2: The Mighty Ducks. And for being wrapped up in an underage gay sex scandal in the early 2000s (more on that later.)
After aging out of acting, Pierce briefly turned to producing with a short-lived web series for LGBTQ teenagers called Chad’s World by Digital Entertainment Network.
When the series failed to resonate with audiences, Pierce turned his focus to cryptocurrency, which proved to be much more lucrative. Today, he is worth an estimated $700 million and $1.1 billion.
“I’ve spent my life creating great things from nothing and I can help others do the same,” Pierce said while announcing his presidential run on July 5.
“Entrepreneurs are essential to the rebuilding of this nation that we love, and I’m running in this race because I know that together we can help build a pathway towards the rebirth of the America we love so much.”
Now, about that underage sex scandal…
In 2000, three former Digital Entertainment Network employees filed lawsuits against Pierce, alleging that he supplied them with drugs and pressured them into having sex when they were underage.
At the time, Piece, along with fellow Digital Entertainment Network execs Marc Collins-Rector and Chad Schackley, was known for hosting lavish Bryan Singer-style parties attended by Hollywood’s gay A-list.
According to court records, Pierce, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, eventually forked over more than $21,000 to settle one of the lawsuits. The other two were eventually dropped.
But it doesn’t end there.
Later that same year, Piece’s producing partner Collins-Rector was indicted by a grand jury on criminal charges that he had transported underage male teenagers across state lines for the purpose of having sex with them.
After his indictment, Collins-Rector, Shackley, and Pierce fled the country together. They were eventually arrested in south Spain two years later and extradited back to the United States, where Collins-Rector pleaded guilty to eight charges of child enticement.
Pierce, whose had business ties with Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon, is currently soliciting VP suggestions on his campaign’s Facebook page.
Related: Shocking new sexual misconduct claims lodged against Bryan Singer in damning exposé
4 Comments
Kangol2
Just NO. He could be worth $700 billion, and he would not get my vote. Too many unsavory links, associates, you name it, and he was named by some of the victims. I’m not going to watch the video so I don’t know which party he’s supposed to be representing, but the “entrepeneurial” line sounds like a combo of libertarian and neoliberal, so double NO THANKS. If he siphons some votes from traitor Don the Con, though, he will have done some good for this country and the entire world.
Vince
I’m just sorry that Pedo boy was the only one among those creeps that didn’t go down but instead got rich.
The little shithead is no independent though. He’s a homocon helping Trump by siphoning off potential voters for Biden.
Chrisk
I remember going over to Mark rector’s house a couple times for some parties. One of my friends worked for him. This is back in 1999/2000. The one thing that struck me was seeing these teenagers driving these Ferraris around. He had a harem of 16 to 19 year olds living with him It’s just something you’ll never forget.
I guess a 13 year old came forward one day to accuse Collins of sexually abusing him. He gave the parents something like 5 million and they went away. However somehow the investors found out about it and that’s when the shit hit the fan and the company DEN went down along with my friends job.
Also Bryan Singer and David Geffen were investors in DEN. I didn’t see Singer but I did see Geffen there both times. Naturally. Lol
Larry
Another person helping Trump to 4 more.