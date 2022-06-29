Former Disney star trades in mouse ears for OnlyFans

Dan Benson is most known for his role as Zeke on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, but he’s moved on from the house of mouse and it’s safe to say he won’t be returning.

The show ran from 2007-2012, and Benson, now 34-years-old, has built an entirely different fanbase through his recently-launched OnlyFans.

The Missouri native, who has also appeared in other Disney titles like Phil of the Future and more recently on the popular Cartoon Network show Rick and Morty, has been showing off a different side of himself on social media for a while now.

Here’s a brief look at his adventures in thirst:

This isn’t even my final form.? pic.twitter.com/ObePVJjRvI — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 29, 2022

Never underestimate the power of gay Twitter. ?????? pic.twitter.com/vEtn8Jk2gT — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 28, 2022

I’m just gonna put this right here. ? pic.twitter.com/QWTLUzQISB — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 27, 2022

Gamer gains. DOTA Archon 4 life tho. pic.twitter.com/xUyby1bwZY — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 6, 2022

Gamer gains. DOTA Archon 4 life tho. pic.twitter.com/xUyby1bwZY — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 6, 2022