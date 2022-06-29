new gig

Former Disney star trades in mouse ears for OnlyFans

By

Dan Benson is most known for his role as Zeke on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, but he’s moved on from the house of mouse and it’s safe to say he won’t be returning.

The show ran from 2007-2012, and Benson, now 34-years-old, has built an entirely different fanbase through his recently-launched OnlyFans.

The Missouri native, who has also appeared in other Disney titles like Phil of the Future and more recently on the popular Cartoon Network show Rick and Morty, has been showing off a different side of himself on social media for a while now.

Here’s a brief look at his adventures in thirst: