Tributes have been paid to Billy Bean, who has died at the age of 60 following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Bean was only the second professional baseball player in the US to come out as gay, following in the footsteps of Glenn Burke in 1982.

Bean played within the MLB for almost ten years from 1987 onwards, primarily as an outfield for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

However, it wasn’t until he retired from playing that he felt able to speak his truth. He came out in 1999. Afterwards, he became an advocate for tackling prejudice within sports. Until late last year, he worked as the MLB’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bean publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis last December.

“Mentally, it’s a new challenge,” Bean told USA TODAY Sports at the time. “I’ve been fit my whole life, but there have been some nights where I can not recognize how my body feels. I still cannot enjoy food.”

“I’m not angry, I’m hopeful,” he continued, “but it hit me really, really hard. I spent 21 days in a hospital with my immune system compromised, I couldn’t have visitors. It was a very isolating experience, especially when you don’t know what the outcome is.”

The MLB confirmed Bean’s death. It said he died at home on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Billy Bean, MLB’s Senior VP for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Billy, who fought a heroic year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, was 60.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Billy Bean, MLB’s Senior VP for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Billy, who fought a heroic year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, was 60.



Over the last 10 years,… pic.twitter.com/dCfFM6hQlE — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2024

In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known.

“Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others.”

Heartbroken to hear of Billy’s passing. A kind man with a formidable enthusiasm for creating change. I’m so grateful for all the times our paths crossed over the years. I’ll always cherish the wisdom he so generously shared that helped shape me into the man & advocate I am today. https://t.co/JtSQDKgMh8 pic.twitter.com/MxRjOJRfQX — Merts (@ConnerMertens) August 6, 2024

Diane Sawyer interview

Watch below a landmark interview Bean did with Diane Sawyer in 1999 in which he talked about living life in the closet. He harrowingly recounts having a secret partner, Sam, who died suddenly. Bean was with him in hospital when he passed and then had to go and play a game. He didn’t attend the funeral for fear his secret life would be discovered.