Former MLB player TJ House comes out publicly by announcing engagement to his boyfriend

A former Major League Baseball player has come out as gay in a social media post. Former pitcher TJ House was responding to the same-sex marriage legislation passed last week.

House played MLB between 2013-2017 with Cleveland and the Toronto Blue Jays. He now works as a realtor. Last Thursday, he posted a lengthy Facebook message on the subject of love, marriage and sexuality.

“I’ve struggled my entire life with being comfortable in my own skin,” he said. “I have purposefully distanced myself from people for the sake of trying to protect myself. It’s disheartening how one simple thing can change an individual’s opinion of you in a matter of seconds. It has taken me years to wake up every morning and tell myself that you are loved for you, the one that’s deep down inside that you’ve never truly let out.”

Loved as a player, but not for himself

House said he felt loved for his career, but that love was ultimately not enough.

“Even with all the money, fancy cars, nice clothes and a little tiny bit of fame, I would go home every night wishing I could change. Deep down I wanted something more, I wanted to be loved not for what I did, but who I was.”

He went on to reveal he now has that love. And the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects his ability to wed.

“Today’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have.”

“It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful. It gives me the confidence to get engaged to the person I love (he said Yes!), to marry them. I have a wonderful fiance, who challenges me daily to become a better person. To live life authentically. One who I never deserved but blessed to have. Love you see, it’s for everyone.

“I’m finally healing, and days like today are what helps me continue to grow into the person I’ve been all along, one I’ve locked up for 20-plus years.”

House is one of only a handful of former MLB players to come out, following in the footsteps of Billy Bean and the late Glenn Burke.

