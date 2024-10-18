A former MLB player just outed himself as anti-gay and pro-bully.

Veteran infielder Zack Cozart, who played nine seasons in the big leagues before retiring in 2019, expressed his vehement opposition to Spirit Day, which is celebrated in honor of LGBTQ+ youth. Nearly every MLB team acknowledged the campaign on social media.

As part of National Bullying Prevention Month, Spirit Day began in 2010 after a high school student Brittany McMillan created a Tumblr post asking other high school students to wear purple in recognition of the suicide crisis among LGBTQ+ youth. Over the ensuing years, Spirit Day has become the “most visible annual LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign in the world,” according to GLAAD.

The Cincinnati Reds were one of the 27 clubs that recognized the occasion. “The Reds join MLB in going purple today in honor of #SpiritDay! We are proud to support LGBTQ youth and speak out against bullying,” the team posted Thursday.

The nice, seemingly innocuous message drew the predictable ire of homophobes, who railed against the Reds and other teams for “subscribing to LGBTQ+ ideology…” or whatever silliness they spout.

And Cozart was one of them.

“This sh*t is getting ridiculous … so sick of it,” he ranted. “how many months and days do we celebrate real heroes of the military? 🤬🤬🤬”

This sh*t is getting ridiculous … so sick of it… how many months and days do we celebrate real heroes of the military? 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/xbdZJ8aY88 — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) October 17, 2024

Ah yes, the whole “why don’t we honor the military?!” caterwauling. As many pointed out, the U.S. Armed Forces is arguably the most celebrated institution in the country. Reverence for the military is especially apparent at sporting events, which often begin with special flyovers and other acts of admiration. (In fact, the Pentagon was once scrutinized for spending nearly $7 million to pay for patriotic displays during NFL games.)

Like every pro sports team, the Reds host multiple military appreciation nights (four to be exact) and salute a veteran during the second inning of every home game. They also offer discounts to vets and first responders.

Cozart was apparently unaware of the team’s efforts, despite playing seven seasons in Cincinnati. Maybe when he complains about people ignoring the military, he’s talking about himself?

The Reds held 4 Military Appreciation Nights in 2024 and offer discounts to military and first responders. Please do a little bit of research next time before throwing a fit about an organization supporting bullying against LGBTQ youth. — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) October 17, 2024

How DARE MLB take a stand against bullying!



How many MONTHS do we celebrate troops? It literally happens every single game. On top of a dugout. And the whole stadium stands and applauds as they should.



But dedicating one day to anti-bullying?! That’s gone TOO FAR 🤬 https://t.co/Y2s0F3Aair — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 17, 2024

The American National Anthem is sung prior to all 2430 Games throughout the MLB Regular Season (+ Playoffs), and every game I have attended has celebrated veterans



Members of the LGBTQ+ community deserve to be treated with love and respect. Inclusivity is important. https://t.co/ZIaL5Yh1GK — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) October 17, 2024

I have never been to a baseball game that didn't honor the military. https://t.co/ZaEqcBmWgI — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) October 17, 2024

he has a point. i don't think there's been a single sporting event that's acknowledged the military. kind of crazy when you think about it. https://t.co/D7n7nGcyS1 — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) October 17, 2024

Longtime baseball analyst Keith Law pressed Cozart on his bigotry.

“All the time, with the anthem, military flyovers, veteran appreciation days, GBA, Memorial Day, teams asking veterans to stand for everyone to applaud, and more. But one tweet about supporting LGBTQ+ youth is too much?,” he posted.

Cozart, in turn, mentioned his opposition towards “sexualizing kids.” 🙄🙄🙄

Another baseball writer, Craig Calcaterra, pointed out that Cozart’s very own background is a picture of… the military being honored at a Reds game.

MLB’s efforts to honor Spirit Day were especially poignant this year, given Billy Bean’s passing in August. The second MLB player to publicly come out as gay, Bean served as the league’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

After 10 years of his leadership, all but one MLB team now hosts an LGBTQ+ Pride Night. Though there still hasn’t been an active out gay player in MLB, the landscape is more inclusive now.

Some teams even take on queer-coded personas, such as the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. The Mets actually saved their season with a dominant Pride Month, in which they embraced Grimace and became known as the “Gay Mets.” (And now, they’re in the NLCS!)

The Mets’ opponent in the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers, recently garnered headlines for their very gay, trademark crotch-bump celebration.

Hands down…. the gayest baseball celebration I've ever seen in my lifepic.twitter.com/421ktwkzcT — Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 12, 2024

Speaking of the playoffs, a sportswriter named Alex Kirshner reminded Cozart of one of his favorite postseason memories. His favorite team, the downtrodden Pittsburgh Pirates, experienced a rare moment of October success against the Reds back in 2013. They ousted Cincinnati in the National League Wild Card Game… and Cozart recorded the last out!

zack i wanna say thank you because being a pirates fan is awful but your groundout to jason grilli to meekly end the 2013 wild card game was one of the only good baseball moments of my life. thank you for not having more pop — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 17, 2024

Now that’s the kind of bullying we can get behind. Grab some pine, Zack!

