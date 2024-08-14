Kris Mochrie, Max Parker | Photo Credit: Getty Images

When most audiences first met actor Max Parker, it was on the long-running British soap Emmerdale in 2019 as Luke Posner, the brother to recurring character Lee Posner, played by Kris Mochrie.

But it wasn’t long before we found out the connection between Parker and Mochrie ran deeper than just playing on-screen siblings—they’re IRL lovers!

As the story goes, it was Mochrie’s last day on the Emmerdale set—*spoiler* before his character was killed off—that he was introduced to Parker. Though they played brothers, the storyline never required them to share scenes, so they met in passing, hit it off, and stayed in touch and began to hang out regualrly, even as Mochrie moved on to the next job.

British tabloid The Sun first leaked the news that the two were dating in summer of 2020 after they were spotted vacationing together. A few months later, Mochire confirmed the relationship rumors in The Mirror, and by the end of the year, Parker officially came out as gay and revealed they were living together.

While those leaked photos of the TV brothers certainly had all the makings of a soapy scandal, Parker and Mochrie’s romance has been happy and melodrama free. In early 2022, they even announced their engagement with some truly adorable photos and messages for one another.

“Happiest moment of my life,” wrote Parker, who popped the question while they were vacationing in South Africa. “He deserves the world.”

“The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am,” added Mochrie in a post of his own, admitting he was completely surprised by the proposal. “Thank you to the job that brought us together, our incredible family and friends. And the amazing love from you all. I’m a very lucky boy.”

Though the two have shared plenty from their adventures together over the past few years (and more on that in a minute!), they’ve been pretty quiet about wedding plans—until now.

On August 7, Mochrie finally gave us the update we’d been waiting for, writing, “365 days to go, 365 things to do”—accompanied by a ring emoji—over a rainbow background on his Instagram story, confirming that he and Parker are planning to walk down the aisle on August 7, 2025.

Image Credit: Instagram, @krismoc

Neither star has given any indication as why they opted for a long, 3.5-year engagement, though do they really need a reason? Wedding’s take a lot of time and effort to plan, and these two have certainly had their hands full with their careers in the meantime.

Parker has since ended his run on Emmerdale, and has appeared in projects like Peacock’s YA adaptation Vampire Academy, Elizabeth Hurley’s spicy mystery Strictly Confidential (which was directed by her son!), and Netflix‘s Blood, Sex & Royalty, where he caught our attention as a particularly thicc Henry VII. He was also cast in an upcoming gay marine drama for Netflix.

Mochrie, meanwhile, has appeared in the Brenda Blethyn-starring detective series Vera, in iTV’s ensemble true-crime miniseries The Long Shadow, and will lend his voice to the upcoming first-person shooter video game Squadron 42.

But you know we’re most excited for their next roles: husband & husband. Looking forward to August 2025!

As we mentioned, neither Parker nor Mochrie has been super public about their upcoming wedding plans, but the two certainly aren’t shy about sharing snapshots from their charmed life together on social media. Scroll down below for a few more of our favorites: