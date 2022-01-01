Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas on how butt squeezing can lead to fitness

Name: Kenny Marquez, 27 (a.k.a. Jake Atlas)

Occupation: Premium content creator. My Brand Army is doing really well right now and you can access exclusive content including photoshoots, vlogs, custom videos, and more. The website is app.brandarmy.com/kennymarquez

City: I’m currently based out of Orlando, FL. Originally from Los Angeles, CA.

What is your favorite gym for working out?

LA Fitness.

Do you have a favorite exercise playlist?

I have a DANCE playlist that features Lady Gaga, Cascade, Doja Cat, and so many more.

What’s the best food to eat prior to a workout?

Banana.

What’s the best outfit for working out?

Super short shorts that highlight my legs…

How do you balance staying in shape and having fun?

Make staying in shape in priority to not feel guilty about indulgence whether that is in food, leisure, or theme parks.

What’s a basic, if useful, workout tip you can offer?

Always squeeze your butt!

You are, of course, a professional wrestler. As a celebrity athlete, how do you deal with the pressures to look and perform a certain way?

Dealing with it can be such a mental struggle. I know I have some sort of body dysmorphia, as do most wrestlers, so we’re never quite satisfied with progress even if others see it. The best thing I do is tell myself that I am healthy. I may play tricks on my mind when I look in the mirror but I always remind myself that no matter what, my physical health is in top condition.

Obviously, as a wrestler, you need a certain tolerance of pain and discomfort for your profession. How do you prepare yourself psychologically for that?

I’ve been going to therapy weekly for the past 4 months. It has been life-changing. It has made me realize that we are all healing and we all take a different approach to how we heal. I’m proud of my healing and as long as I keep that perspective, I know that I can make more progress.

What advice would you offer others struggling with mental stress?

Talk about it. Seek therapy, or confide in someone you trust. Sometimes being in our own heads is the worst thing we can do because we, as humans, tend to self-sabotage. By creating an outlet where you can discuss your stress, allows you to see things more clearly and often, from the outside looking in.

What has the experience taught you about being mentally, physically and emotionally prepared?

Don’t put too much pressure on preparedness, it’s all about maintenance.

What can you tell me about your new business venture with Brand Army?

I’m ecstatic to have started this partnership with Brand Army to offer a completely exclusive, all-access look into my life behind-the-scenes. I have always been someone who has shared only a limited view on my life publicly that with this new journey, I get to bring my fans along to see all of me. You get everything exclusive photoshoots, custom videos, chats, live-streaming, vlogging, etc. on Brand Army so I encourage people to join the club.

What do you keep on your nightstand?

My underwear.

