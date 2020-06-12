Fox News host Tucker Carlson is bleeding advertisers following racist on-air temper tantrum

Fox News’ resident homophobe Tucker Carlson’s hateful antics may finally be catching up to him as more and more major advertisers cut ties following racist remarks he made on his show earlier this week.

It all started on Monday, when the admitted gay basher threw a temper tantrum over the George Floyd protests.

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through,” Carlson raged, “but it is definitely not about Black lives, and remember that when they come for you. And at this rate, they will.”

“No matter what they tell you, it has very little to do with Black lives,” the 51-year-old frat boy babbled on. “If only it did.”

Many accused Carlson of “scaremongering about the Black community.” In response, several major advertisers began pulling ads from Tucker Carlson Tonight, including The Walt Disney Company, Papa John’s, Poshmark, and T-Mobile.

T-Mobile’s CEO, Mike Sievert, went so far as to tweet, “Bye-bye, Tucker Carlson!”

Same. We aren’t running ads on that show and we won’t be running ads on that show in the future. Bye-bye, Tucker Carlson! — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) June 10, 2020

In an attempt to stop the bleeding, a spokesperson for the network put out a statement saying the “they” Carlson kept referring to wasn’t Black people. He was talking about Democrats or, um, local politicians or, you know, just liberals, in general. Or something.

Related: Tucker Carlson denies assaulting gay Latino man at country club, but leaked video suggests otherwise

Of course, there were plenty of Fox News devotees who took to Twitter to stand up for Carlson’s right to be racist. Pretty soon, the hashtag #IStandWithTuckerCarlson was trending on Twitter, but it was quickly hijacked by people who would like to see the cable news personality fired.

Mass gatherings in United States proclaim #IStandWithTuckerCarlson, reflecting widespread love enjoyed by iconic television clown. pic.twitter.com/RboxxlBHLW — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) June 12, 2020

#IStandWithTuckerCarlson being fired and stripped of all his bow ties. — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 12, 2020

I think this is what they mean#IStandWithTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/TUNU7mwt04 — Frederick C. Trump (@TrumpFrederick) June 12, 2020

#IStandWithTuckerCarlson I love seeing this trending, only to open it and see that most people don’t stand with Tucker Carlson. He’s a tool. — Me (@AFGERALD) June 12, 2020

Everyone supporting tucker right now are like… #IStandWithTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/eOAr7qPvDJ — Obi Juan (@ObiJuanKanobi) June 12, 2020

#IStandWithTucker is a great honey trap to find accounts you want to mute and block. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 12, 2020

The hashtag #IStandWithTuckerCarlson is a fucking gold mine of laughably stupid people defending a rich, white racist who thinks of them as mere commoners. Just what I needed to start my Friday! pic.twitter.com/Efr5NTudIz — reincarN8ed (@reincarN8ed90) June 12, 2020

Whether Fox News takes any meaningful action against Carlson remains to be seen, but if history is any indication, he’ll back back on the air tonight spewing more racist garbage and bragging about hate crimes he’s committed against gay people.

Related: Tucker Carlson caught on tape joking about child rape, beating and choking women