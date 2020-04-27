Fashion police

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro is struggling without her gay glam squad

By

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has been broadcasting her show Justice with Judge Jeanine from her home for the past month. As a result, she has been without her usual glam squad, and it’s definitely starting to show.

Last month, the self-proclaimed “highly respected District Attorney, Judge, author & renowned champion of the underdog” made headlines for appearing, shall we say, out of sorts on the first episode taped from her living room. Not only did she arrive 15 minutes late, but it seemed she forgot to do her hair and makeup before going on camera, and there was speculation she may have been drunk.

Then last weekend, she suffered a fashion feax pas. On Saturday night’s episode, Pirro wore a bright yellow off the shoulder dress adorned with giant bows that looked not dissimilar to something a 5-year-old girl might wear to an Easter parade.

To make matters even more awkward, the bows on Pirro’s shoulders kept slipping down, causing the dress to fall progressively lower as she spoke to guests Kellyanne Conway and Lindsay Graham.

Here’s what people have been saying about it…

Even her diehard fans weren’t having it…

Suddenly it all makes sense why Pirro and her Fox News colleagues are so deperate to end social distancing measures.

