Frank Ocean just blessed us with new music

If your quarantine playlists are starting to feel a bit stale, have no fear — Frank Ocean just blessed us with two new tracks.

Ocean debuted acoustic versions of “Cayendo” and “Dear April” via streaming services.

Diehard fans may have already heard the tracks as 7-inch vinyls (complete with remixes), but now everyone sitting at home with a wifi connection is able to join the party.

Enjoy: