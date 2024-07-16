Frankie Grande at the 35th Annual GLAAD Awards, March 14, 2024 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Many celebrities are reluctant to confirm they’ve had cosmetic work done. Not so Frankie Grande, the gay older brother of singer Ariana Grande.

The 41-year-old recently shared with his 2 million Instagram followers that he’d had a nose job.

A week ago, he posted a photo of his face heavily bandaged.

Sister Ariana was among those to comment, saying, “Perfect in all ways, always!”

Last night, Frankie shared an update. It included video clips before and then two weeks after surgery.

He’s clearly done something to his nose but it’s subtle. Whereas his nose pointed down very slightly, it’s now lifted a little. He says he still has some swelling so the end result might still be a few days away.

Many of Frankie’s followers seemed to feel his face needed no work.

“The nose was fine before Frankie 😭” was a comment that prompted over 3,000 likes.

Another person said, “I feel like I barely notice a difference and seems ALMOST unnecessary lol but it’s your face so if it was something you needed to do and you’re happy, it’s definitely refreshing to see something more subtle happening rather than something super dramatic that probably wouldn’t have looked good at all. Either way, Happy you’re happy.”

Others praised the work for still looking “natural.”

Who is Frankie Grande?

Frankie Grande was born on January 24, 1983, in New York City. He was raised in Englewood, New Jersey. Aged ten, he and his mom relocated to Florida. It was in Boca Raton that his mom gave birth to his half-sister, Ariana, in 1993.

Career-wise, Frankie began to pick up theater work with national tours in 2007. He soon after landed his first Broadway role on Mamma Mia. He went on to produce shows on and off Broadway and appear in cabaret and other productions.

Frankie appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and was also a guest judge on the 2015 reality TV series America’s Best Dance Crew All-Stars: Road to the VMAs.

He began dating his partner, Hale Leon, in 2019. The men married in 2022. Frankie posted about their second wedding anniversary in May.

