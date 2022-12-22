Nobody is more aghast that Christian singer Amy Grant is hosting a gay wedding than Franklin Graham

Christian singer Amy Grant made headlines recently when she revealed she was to host her niece’s same-sex wedding on her family farm.

Grant, 62, told the Washington Post at the end of November, it will be the first “bride and bride” nuptials to take place at the farm. She owns the venue with her husband, country star Vince Gill.

On hearing about her niece coming out, Grant said she felt no contradiction with her faith.

“Honestly, from a faith perspective, I do always say, ‘Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other. I mean, hey — that’s pretty simple,” she said.

No compromise

The news of the wedding has prompted much debate among the Christian community and evangelicals. One of the most high-profile to respond is Franklin Graham, son of the late Billy Graham.

Graham kindly suggested this week that if Grant really cared about her niece’s soul, she’d think again.

“Amy Grant announced to the Washington Post that she and her husband Vince Gill are going to host a same-sex wedding on their farm for her niece,” Graham said on social media. “Amy is quoted as saying, ‘Jesus you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other.’

“Yes, we are to love God and love each other. But if we love God, we will seek to obey His Word. Jesus told us, ‘If you love Me, keep My commandments’ (John 14:15). God defines what is sin, not us; and His Word is clear that homosexuality is sin. We have all sinned, and in order to have a relationship with God and spend eternity with Him in Heaven, we must turn from our sin and put our faith in His Son, Jesus Christ, who came to earth to die for our sins.

“The Bible says, ‘Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out,’ (Acts 3:19). For me, loving others also means caring about their souls and where they will spend eternity.

“It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God. The authority of God’s Word is something we can never compromise on.”

Franklin Graham’s criticism of Amy Grant prompts thousands of comments

Franklin Graham’s post has prompted almost 10,000 comments on Facebook and over 3,000 on Twitter. Many of his followers said they were similarly disappointed in Amy Grant, who is regarded as something of an icon on the Christian music scene.

“I am so disappointed in them!! Can see them attending but not hosting!!!” said one.

Amy, such a shame. Won’t be able to listen to your music anymore. You can love all people but you don’t condone what God clearly states is an abomination. So sad. — Herbert Martin (@hray1959) December 19, 2022

However, many others came to Grant’s defense or called Graham out on his homophobia.

I worked an Amy Grant tour. Amy is one of the kindest, most accepting people you could ever meet. She allowed a rough around the edges New Yorker into her organization and allowed me to be part of a fantastic tour. Jesus loved all people. Amy is just doing what Jesus would do. — Sean Fox (@SeanFoxontheroa) December 19, 2022

It’s not a sin to be gay. Thank God for Amy Grant. — Trey Pearson (@treypearson) December 19, 2022

Amy is right. Because Jesus is right. — Richie Castaldo (@richiecastaldo) December 19, 2022

I’m grateful that Amy showed those who are LGBTQ they are totally worthy of Christ’s love. “That’s why it’s so important to set a welcome table, because I was invited to a table where someone said, ‘Don’t be afraid. You’re loved.’” – Amy Grant — Lynne Eldridge MD (@AboutLungCancer) December 19, 2022

Thanks for pointing out that Amy appears to be follow the words and examples of Jesus of Nazareth more closely than you appear to do. Don’t you have some shoeboxes full of cheap trinkets to deliver? Or do you just skim off the money and let volunteers do all the real work? — Ryan Cordell (@ryandcordell) December 19, 2022

Oh fuck off, Franky. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 20, 2022

It’s unclear if the niece’s wedding has already taken place or not, but if it has, we hope it was a beautiful day.

Gay and Christian?

On the subject of gayness and Christianity, and just in time for the holidays, YouTube comic Michael Henry posted his own thoughts on the subject this week. In the slightly more serious-than-usual offering, he talks with two friends about whether you can be both gay and Christian. Check it out below.