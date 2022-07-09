Fredrik Eklund’s cake, Dato Foland’s spread & Nyle DiMarco’s new friend

This week Pennsylvanian Rep. Brian Sims fell in love, a gay Missouri political hopeful stood up to his bullies, and Bette Midler tweeted up some trouble. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Fredrik Eklund threw a party.
View this post on Instagram
Mark Kanemura went to Hawaii.
View this post on Instagram
Dato Foland sunned his thighs.
View this post on Instagram
Charles Melton took a hike.
View this post on Instagram
Colman Domingo soaked up the sun.
View this post on Instagram
Mena Massoud wore black and white.
View this post on Instagram
Sterling Walker got lost.
View this post on Instagram
Alex Liu had an apple.
View this post on Instagram
Matthew Holehouse left London.
View this post on Instagram
Josh Cavallo landed the cover of Men’s Health Australia.
View this post on Instagram
Matthew Mitcham explored the beach.
View this post on Instagram
Telly Leung worked out at home.
View this post on Instagram
Judah Gavra showered outside.
View this post on Instagram
Joako Fábrega got comfortable.
View this post on Instagram
Jack Gilinsky had a shake.
View this post on Instagram
Carson Jones took a dip.
View this post on Instagram
Trace Lehnhoff worked on his tan.
View this post on Instagram
Nyle DiMarco posed with Chella Man.
View this post on Instagram
Mario Lopez had a beer.
View this post on Instagram
And Terry Miller sat back.
View this post on Instagram
One Comment
Kangol2
Nice lineup this week. Nyle DiMarco is even more handsome today than he was during his ANTM stint. He and Chella Man would make a very cute couple. Glad to see Sterling Walker back in the mix too, along with Gen Xer Terry Miller. Not sure who Joako Fábrega but more, please.