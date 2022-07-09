instastuds

Fredrik Eklund’s cake, Dato Foland’s spread & Nyle DiMarco’s new friend

This week Pennsylvanian Rep. Brian Sims fell in love, a gay Missouri political hopeful stood up to his bullies, and Bette Midler tweeted up some trouble. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Fredrik Eklund threw a party.

 

A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny)

Mark Kanemura went to Hawaii.

 

A post shared by Mark Kanemura (@mkik808)

Dato Foland sunned his thighs.

 

A post shared by Dato Foland (@dato_foland)

Charles Melton took a hike.

 

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton)

Colman Domingo soaked up the sun.

 

A post shared by Colman Domingo (@kingofbingo)

Mena Massoud wore black and white.

 

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud)

Sterling Walker got lost.

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Alex Liu had an apple.

 

A post shared by Alex Liu (@alexanderxliu)

Matthew Holehouse left London.

 

A post shared by Matty (@mholehouse)

Josh Cavallo landed the cover of Men’s Health Australia.

Matthew Mitcham explored the beach.

 

A post shared by Matt(hew) Mitcham (@matthewmitcham88)

Telly Leung worked out at home.

 

A post shared by Telly Leung (@tellyleung)

Judah Gavra showered outside.

 

A post shared by (@judahgavra)

Joako Fábrega got comfortable.

 

A post shared by JOAKO (@joakofabrega)

Jack Gilinsky had a shake.

 

A post shared by G (@jackgilinsky)

Carson Jones took a dip.

 

A post shared by Carson Jones (@thedapperzookeeper)

Trace Lehnhoff worked on his tan.

 

A post shared by Trace Lehnhoff (@tfortrace)

Nyle DiMarco posed with Chella Man.

 

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco)

Mario Lopez had a beer.

 

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez)

And Terry Miller sat back.

 

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphotstoo)