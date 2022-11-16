strange world

Free speech ‘hero’ Ben Shapiro’s hissy fit over Disney exercising free speech is quite the sight

By

Rightwing pundit Ben Shapiro is causing eyes to roll en masse… again.

After attacking the 2022 Disney film Lightyear over a blink-and-you-missed-it kiss between two female characters, Shapiro has his sights set on the studio’s upcoming 2023 project, Strange World.

The “free speech warrior” is back to moaning about Disney’s supposed “not-at-all-secret gay agenda to target kids.” You know, the one where the private company gets to decide what they put in their films, and chooses to acknowledge the existence of gay people.

Related: José Andrés slams rightwing pundit Ben Shapiro’s anti-gay “nonsense”

Shapiro worked himself into a frenzy over the fact that Strange World will feature a gay teen romance, a first for a Disney animated feature.

Via Variety:

Walt Disney screened three sequences from Strange World. In the first, Ethan flirts with heartthrob Diazo while friends from school look on, teasing in a friendly and warm-hearted way. Much to Ethan’s chagrin, his dad Searcher soon joins in, embarrassing his son with an overeager show of acceptance.

“As Disney begins pushing ‘Strange World’ for next week’s release, here’s the reminder that their ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda’ to target kids is ongoing,” Shapiro tweeted. “It’s a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with ‘Lightyear.’ Your kids, your choice.”

He followed that up with this manic string of nonsense:

It’s a strange world, indeed.

Not that they’re listening, but Shaprio and those who agree with his ridiculous premise don’t seem to realize that LGBTQ representation does not create more queer youth, but it does help the ones who are struggling to accept themselves see that they aren’t alone.

If Disney’s “targeting” anyone, it’s more likely to be homophobic parents, presenting them with positive portrayals of queer acceptance.

A 2020 UCLA study estimates there are roughly two million LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13-17 in the U.S. alone. And a 2022 Trevor Project survey found that LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.

Representation matters, period.

It didn’t take much for folks to blow up Shapiro’s argument:

Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23.

Watch the trailer below: