Free speech ‘hero’ Ben Shapiro’s hissy fit over Disney exercising free speech is quite the sight

Rightwing pundit Ben Shapiro is causing eyes to roll en masse… again.

After attacking the 2022 Disney film Lightyear over a blink-and-you-missed-it kiss between two female characters, Shapiro has his sights set on the studio’s upcoming 2023 project, Strange World.

The “free speech warrior” is back to moaning about Disney’s supposed “not-at-all-secret gay agenda to target kids.” You know, the one where the private company gets to decide what they put in their films, and chooses to acknowledge the existence of gay people.

Shapiro worked himself into a frenzy over the fact that Strange World will feature a gay teen romance, a first for a Disney animated feature.

Via Variety:

Walt Disney screened three sequences from Strange World. In the first, Ethan flirts with heartthrob Diazo while friends from school look on, teasing in a friendly and warm-hearted way. Much to Ethan’s chagrin, his dad Searcher soon joins in, embarrassing his son with an overeager show of acceptance.

“As Disney begins pushing ‘Strange World’ for next week’s release, here’s the reminder that their ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda’ to target kids is ongoing,” Shapiro tweeted. “It’s a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with ‘Lightyear.’ Your kids, your choice.”

As Disney begins pushing "Strange World" for next week's release, here's the reminder that their "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" to target kids is ongoing. It's a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with "Lightyear." Your kids, your choice. https://t.co/lMjsaDF8Lp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2022

He followed that up with this manic string of nonsense:

This is, once again, Face Tattoo Syndrome™. “Look how important this is! It’s so important! IT’S INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT AND GROUNDBREAKING!!!!!1!” “Oh yeah, I think that’s bad.” “WHY ARE YOU EVEN NOTICING YOU BIGOT?!!?!?!!” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2022

It’s a strange world, indeed.

Not that they’re listening, but Shaprio and those who agree with his ridiculous premise don’t seem to realize that LGBTQ representation does not create more queer youth, but it does help the ones who are struggling to accept themselves see that they aren’t alone.

If Disney’s “targeting” anyone, it’s more likely to be homophobic parents, presenting them with positive portrayals of queer acceptance.

A 2020 UCLA study estimates there are roughly two million LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13-17 in the U.S. alone. And a 2022 Trevor Project survey found that LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not.

Representation matters, period.

It didn’t take much for folks to blow up Shapiro’s argument:

imagine representing the way the world actually is in movies — Zach ✡️⚡️🚀 (@back2bolts) November 15, 2022

Oh no! Now some kids might believe that love is love instead of being hateful for no reason! — Jack of all tirades (@misterranty) November 15, 2022

Gay people existing = secret agenda lol — Blue (@JJForHeisman1) November 15, 2022

It’s almost as if they want kids with 2 moms or 2 dads to feel included in culture. Oh the horror. — Heritage Druid (@druid_heritage) November 15, 2022

Ben Shapiro, an activist hero of choice, unless he disagrees, then it’s an evil agenda. — Omnes sumus responsible (@reusomnibus) November 15, 2022

So, is every other teen romance part of the straight agenda? If you really want to alienate youth, keep it up with the paranoid intolerance of Disney movies! — Josh Hebert (@jrhebert70) November 15, 2022

Understanding the fact that gay people exist and that it’s perfectly okay that they do isn’t a “gay agenda”. It’s humanity. No surprise that you don’t get it. — PragmaticNYC (@pragmaticNYC) November 15, 2022

Accurate real world representation= secret agenda — honest sports takes (@honestsportz) November 15, 2022

Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23.

Watch the trailer below: