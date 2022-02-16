French fashion designer gets abuse after sharing photo kissing husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)



When French fashion designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus, shared a photo [above] of himself kissing his husband on Monday, he probably thought it would be little more than a sweet Valentine’s gesture.

Some of the comments it provoked shocked him.

Simon’s label, Jacquemos, is known for its clothing, bags, earrings and sunglasses. It takes a pro-LGBTQ stance and has used same-sex couples in its marketing campaign.

The photo shows Simon kissing his husband Marco Maestri beside a swimming pool. Posted to the label’s official Instagram on Monday (with its 4.2million followers), it’s prompted over half a million likes.

However, many of the initial commentators posted vomiting emojis, prompting Simon Porte Jacquemus to post a follow-up response. He took a screenshot of one person saying she’d previously been looking forward to buying one of his bags, but the photo made her feel sick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)



Simon, 32, responded, “My bag don’t want you.”

In a caption, he reiterated the message, saying lots of gay people worked for the brand, and “I don’t need your homophobic point of view. And my bags don’t need you.”

On his Instagram stories, Simon showed further screenshots of people posting vomiting emojis. He posted a message saying, “I’m happy we having somehow this painful conversation. I grew up whiteout [sic] gay couple figure and I know how is important to be one of the example for the young kids out there.

“We will fight for them, to show that love always wins. I will keep posting pictures of love. Always. You are beautiful never forget that.”

Simon and Marco married in June 2021, after four years of dating. Jacquemus, which Simon founded at the age of 20, has numerous celebrity clients. Megan Fox and Kendall Jenner have both modeled for it. Bella and Gigi Hadid were among those to post heart emojis under Simon’s Valentine’s posting.

Simon has often posted photos with his husband on Instagram. Here’s one from Valentine’s last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

And one from Marco (in the front of the shot).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Maestri (@maestrimarco)

And vacationing together (Simon on the left and Marco on the right).