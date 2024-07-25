The Paris Olympics begin this week. Some events, such as the soccer, have already started, but the opening ceremony is due tomorrow (July 26), followed by the bulk of the sporting action.

Two of the French diving team went viral with a photo they posted yesterday to social media.

Alexis Jandard, 27, and Jules Bouyer, 21, will be competing together in the men’s synchronized 3m dive. They posted a photo of themselves, wearing their Speedos, and standing in the poolside showers. Their simple caption said, “Welcome to @Paris2024”

In less than 24 hours, the photo earned over 90k likes and hundreds of comments.

It has left people thirsty for some… erm, Olympian action.

VERTICALLY, HORIZONTALLY, QUADRATIC, TILL I SEE STARS, TILL I CANT WALK — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) July 24, 2024

Just give me 5 minutes with them and the Olympics will need to add another category and give me the gold medal 😭 — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) July 25, 2024

doggy, missionary, cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, upside down, inside out, one leg up, two legs up, in public, on a spaceship, in the garden, on the grass, in a car, in a box, on a table, against a wall !!!!! NO BREAKS — alexxxtremo (@4ip4d3) July 25, 2024

Why is there no Eiffel Tower emoji?! 🤬 https://t.co/mMj1j0JXuc — JTM (@muzzeltov) July 24, 2024

Should you wish to see more of Jandard and Bouyer, you can check out their respective Instagram accounts.

Tom Daley to carry flag

One of the most high-profile divers in the competition is, of course, out-gay diver Tom Daley. It’s his fifth, and surely final, Olympic games.

Yesterday, it was announced he would be one of Team GB’s flag bearers, alongside rower Helen Glover. Look out for him during the Opening Ceremony.

Daley also posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Olympic pool and training facilities. Enjoy it below. Daley adds that he competes on Monday.

The Olympics Opening Ceremony takes place tomorrow from 2.30pm ET. The games will air on NBC in the US, with some events on NBCUniversal-owned channels such as USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel and Universo.

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are both in Paris and are strongly rumored to be taking part in the opening ceremony. The Guardian speculates they will perform a duet together.