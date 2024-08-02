The Olympics never fail to confirm an oft-repeated line: “Whenever gay men see a hot guy, it’s like their first time ever seeing one.”

Though the Paris Games are only one week old, we’ve already salivated over multiple thirst traps. They range from the expected (Tyler Downs and British divers), to the dark horses (pummel horse king Stephen Nedoroscik) to the obscure (marksman Choe Dae-han and his villainous posture).

With the weekend approaching, it’s inevitable that many more Olympic studs will start invading our social media timelines. And we can already predict one of them.

Introducing… French swimmer Florent Manaudou. Look at those abs and weep!

Manaudou will compete Friday in the 50-meter freestyle final, which is a familiar spot for the Frenchman. He won Olympic gold at London 2012 and has captured three silver medals as well. With a resume like that, it isn’t surprising he was the first man to carry the Olympic torch when it arrived in Paris in May.

At 33 years old, Manaudou says this will be his final Olympics. He wants to punctuate his incredible career with winning a medal in front of his home crowd. “I want this to be a grand finale and to be able to enjoy it with the French public,” he told the French publication Le Monde.

Standing at 6-foot-6 with a hulking frame, it can seem like Manaudou was constructed out of an athletic lab. And in some ways, he was. His older sister, Laure, is also an Olympic gold medalist. She took home her crown at Athens 2004.

Built like an Adonis, Manaudou says he actually cut weight before the Summer Games. In the 50-meter freestyle, agility is key.

“The fact that I lost muscle mass made me a little more elastic, a little more mobile,” he said in the lead-up to Paris.

Manaudou is sooo hot, he even elicited catcalls from NBC’s announcers, Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines. When Manaudo shedded his white puffy swim robe Thursday before the semifinals, the two gents became feral! As transcribed by Outsports’ Jim Buzinski:

Hicks: “I like to call this a big boy race. Flo is 6-feet-6, 220 pounds and he likes to flaunt it a little bit.” Gaines: “Wow. My team is the Tampa Bay Bucs and they might want to give this guy a ring.”

Manaudou posture on the starting blocks was described by Gaines in one word: “Whoa.”

While swimmers no longer done speedos, their tight jammers don’t leave much to the imagination… and are basically glued on. Athletes admit they sometimes urinate in the pool, because the material is so difficult to slip off.

“The world changed for me,” U.S. Olympian Zach Harting told the Wall Street Journal. “Every time I went to a pool after that, I only considered myself to have swam in it if I peed in it.”

Gays found themselves especially into water sports last weekend, when Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga went viral for his translucent trunks. (The revealing suit was actually a light shade of orange, according to the Toronto Sun.)

Arno Kamminga you are still so important to me. pic.twitter.com/06IhTTIQqt — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) July 28, 2024

Perhaps Kamminga and Manaudou will catch up this weekend… and trade trunks? Maybe? Hopefully?

Just remember: When the gays start posting this “😋😋😋” atop pics of Manaudou, you were in on the ground floor.

Everyone talking about their Olympic crush meanwhile no one is talking about my French king Florent Manaudou??? Yall missing out — boy next door (@TTwerk15) August 1, 2024