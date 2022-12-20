French World Cup star Kylian Mbappe turns 24 and his sexy thirst traps are a true gift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

After weeks of intense games and controversy, the 2022 World Cup came to a dramatic end with Argentina beating France in a heartstopping penalty round after the two teams tied 3-3 on Sunday.

While superstar Lionel Messi ultimately led Argentina to the crown in his final World Cup performance, rival Kylian Mbappe seemed ready to take over the title of the world’s greatest soccer player by securing a hat trick after scoring all three of France’s goals.

Watch Mbappe scores two back-to-back goals at the World Cup Finals below…

The games started mired in backlash ever since FIFA named Qatar the host country for the 2022 World Cup despite its draconian homophobic policies. Queer individuals face up to three years in prison for simply being their authentic selves.

Days before the games were set to begin, FIFA also banned national teams from wearing “One Love” armbands to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and international journalists and fans were told not to wear rainbow apparel to any of the stadiums.

The U.S. team still managed to show their unity with the LGBTQ+ community by outfitting their training facility in Qatar with the colors of the Pride Progress Flag.

Related: See the US men’s team display Pride at Qatar World Cup, plus 8 celebs and athletes making a stand

Despite not taking home the trophy for France, Mbappe scored the most goals (12!) in the tournament, for which he was awarded the Golden Boot.

Earlier in the week, he made headlines by showing off his sportsmanship–and, ahem, other assets–when a photo of him hugging Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi went viral.

Outside the World Cup, the two athletes are best friends and play on the same Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team. The tender yet arousing moment was captured after France beat Morroco 2-0 during the semifinals.

Related: Isn’t it bromantic? Photo of two sexy soccer stars hugging it out at the World Cup goes viral

Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. ❤️ @AchrafHakimi pic.twitter.com/hvjQvQ84c6 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 14, 2022

With his skills and fame continuing to rise, Mbappe, who was reportedly linked to trans model Ines Rau earlier this year, has other accomplishments to celebrate as well. On Tuesday, the handsome fútbol star turned the ripe old age of 24.

So while it may be his birthday, you can enjoy Mbappe’s gifts by thirsting after some of his sexiest photos below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)



Related: Ivanka spent Thanksgiving rubbing elbows with homophobes at the World Cup because of course she did