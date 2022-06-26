Fresh garlic, unexpected wedding vows, & a rugby player’s used shorts

Check out five times Broadway Bares proved that less is more, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Marco Braun wrote his own vows.
@bowtieinchicago This is what dreams are made of #pride #wedding @hilaryduff ♬ original sound – Bowtieinchicago
Danny Care gifted his shorts.
@englandrugby Day = made ✅ #englandrugby #rugby #dannycare #fans ♬ original sound – England Rugby
Enrique Quintero hired a contractor.
@manateepieThis is what happens when you try and hire contractors in LA
Ryan processed garlic.
@shirtlessoffthegrid #garlic #growinggarlic #growingyourownfood #sustainableliving #homesteading #homesteadinglife ♬ original sound – Ryan
Paul worked on the grill.
@tracytnspWever grill upgrade pt1 !
Coach went all out.
@CoachIt’s quite simple… let’s go all out for Pride.
“Soft top” was defined.
@tynock #softop #tatertop ♬ SoftTop – Ajay
A drag queen did less damage than an assault rifle.
@dragqueenentertainment PRESTO CHANGO! Iris Spectre showed their #PRIDE by bringing the magic to Drag Queen Story Time last week!️⚧️️#Drag #DragQueen #Dragtok #Diversity ♬ original sound – DragQueenEntertainment
Madonna performed with Drag Race royalty.
@madonnaculture @madonna singing #CELEBRATION ❤️ @wow_nft #PRIDE #PARTY • June 23, 2022 #Terminal5 #NYC #Madonna #Performance #Pop #Pride ♬ Celebration (Benny Benassi Remix Edit) – Madonna
And Nicholas Smythe kept Pride alive.
@smythevlogg It’s Pride Month and a neighbor’s flag is looking a little weathered. Let’s see if we can help out. #pride #pridemonth #rochesterny #neighbors #summertime #prideflag #funwithflags @smythek001 ♬ Mission Impossible (Movie Theme) – Mission Impossible