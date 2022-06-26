Fresh garlic, unexpected wedding vows, & a rugby player’s used shorts

Check out five times Broadway Bares proved that less is more, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Marco Braun wrote his own vows.

Danny Care gifted his shorts.

Enrique Quintero hired a contractor.

Ryan processed garlic.

Paul worked on the grill.

Coach went all out.

“Soft top” was defined.

A drag queen did less damage than an assault rifle.

Madonna performed with Drag Race royalty.

And Nicholas Smythe kept Pride alive.