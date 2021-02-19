Friday release: The latest episode of the Queerty podcast has arrived

It’s that time of the week! The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

This week, host Gabe González has got some stories of homophobic bus drivers, which Queen Latifah film is really worth a rewatch, and why some people are calling on Joe Biden to marry a man.

Plus, comedian, home chef and glamorous cat mom, Sydnee Washington, joins in the conversation to talk about her recent projects, her thoughts on Drag Race, and Gabe even tries to get her cancelled by Sydnee’s own girlfriend. Shady!

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.