From fantasy heroes to ordinary teens, these streaming movies all spotlight nonbinary characters

Image Credits: ‘Nimona,’ Netflix (left) | ‘The Kings Of Summer,’ Cinetic Media (center) | “Zombies 3,’ Disney (right)

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Queer representation in movies have come a long way, but nonbinary characters are still deeply underrepresented. Often, nonbinary characters in films are relegated to minor or supporting characters, good for a joke or a one-off cringe moment (don’t get us started on Benedict Cumberbatch’s character in Zoolander 2). This weekend’s streaming picks, however, include richly drawn, fairly portrayed nonbinary characters, from fantasy heroes to aliens to your everyday, normal teens.

Read on for movies featuring nonbinary characters to stream this weekend.