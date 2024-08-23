Entertainment*
From fiery romances to new camp classics, these streaming films feature our favorite LGBTQ+ Virgos

By Lee Meyer August 23, 2024 at 5:00pm
Image Credit: ‘Happy Together,’ The Criterion Collection

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Welcome to Virgo season! According to Cosmopolitan, Virgos—those born from August 23 to September 22—have high standards, tend to be obsessive, over-organize and are reliable. If you have any in your life, they’re probably proud to let you know it.

And there are a lot of famous Virgos out there, too, including some pretty fab queer ones. Today, to kick off their season, we’re highlighting four films that feature the best from four of our favorite silver-screen queer Virgos—movies that will make you laugh, cry and sing.

Read on for films featuring LGBTQ+ Virgo actors to stream this weekend.

Happy Together

The celebrated, legendary director Wong Kar Wai directed this 1997 romantic drama starring Virgo Leslie Cheung, one of Hong Kong’s most beloved and influential stars. In Happy Together, Cheung plays one half of a troubled, volatile gay couple that moves to Argentina for a fresh start and immediately runs into trouble. This film has all of Wong Kar Wai’s filmmaking signatures—it’s brutally honest about relationships, it’s shot with interesting camera angles and it’s shockingly tender when you least expect it.

Now streaming on Max and Criterion Collection. Available to rent or buy digitally Apple TV and Amazon.

Joyful Noise

In this 2012 musical comedy, directed by Todd Graff, Virgo Keke Palmer—who identifies as sexually fluid—stars as Olivia, the free-spirited daughter of a traditional pastor, Vi Rose (Queen Latifah), who wants to revitalize their small town church choir. When Vi’s rival, G. G. Sparrow (Dolly Parton, also a Queen) shows up and wants to do more contemporary songs, hijinks ensue. Lots of theater world faves appear in Joyful Noise, including Jeremy Jordan and Andy Karl.

Now streaming on Hoopla. Available to rent or buy digitally on Apple TV, Amazon and Microsoft Store.

G.B.F.

Virgo Paul Iacono stars in this laugh-out-loud comedy from 2013—directed by Darren Stein of Jawbreaker fame—two closeted teens (Iacono and Michael J. Willett) find themselves in the middle of a fight between warring cliques who want to snag themselves a G.B.F., or “gay best friend,” to win social dominance in their high school. It doesn’t make a ton of sense, but it doesn’t have to because it’s just so funny. The movie also features memorable turns by Sasha Pieterse as Fawcett, a mean girl with a heart of gold, and Xosha Roquemore as Caprice, a diva from the drama club. And we’d be remiss not to mention Natasha Lyonne shows up as the head of the Gay-Straight Alliance, run by JoJo Levesque, which is in danger of closing due to its lack of queer kids in the club.

Now streaming on Peacock, Vudu, Tubi, Pluto, Plex, YouTube, and Hoopla.

A Prairie Home Companion

Virgo Lily Tomlin stars in this 2006 Robert Altman film depicting the final broadcast of the real-life public radio show from Minnesota. Tomlin plays Rhonda Johnson, one of the singing Johnson Girls, alongside Meryl Streep’s Yolanda and Lindsay Lohan’s Lola. The film, while very funny, is also a love letter to public radio and the dying art of a scripted radio show. Other stars include Woody Harrelson, John C. Reilly, Maya Rudolph, Kevin Kline and Tommy Lee Jones.

Now streaming on Roku and Kanopy.

The Kicker…

In this hilarious compilation video, Ellen Degeneres—yes, we know—interviews celebs who happen to be Virgos over the years, including Nick Jonas, Amy Poehler, Jack Black, Melissa McCarthy and others.

